ISU obliterates Midway, but COVID looms in background

Indiana State’s men’s basketball team exorcised one demon on Wednesday at Hulman Center, but another devil is lurking in the shadows.
The exorcism in question was ISU’s evisceration of NAIA Midway College. Nine days after a too-close-for-comfort no-show against NAIA Oakland City, the Sycamores took care of business in a big way with a 107-51 victory.
The devil that still lurks is a familiar one that is still stalking so many – COVID-19 – and the coronavirus haunted the Sycamores again on Wednesday. ISU played without Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar, all of whom either tested positive for COVID-19 or whom are close contacts of the person who did.
ISU tested mid-afternoon on Wednesday and those three players – all practiced on Tuesday – were kept from playing due to health protocols. The coming days will determine if there are further cases and whether ISU’s Missouri Valley Conference opener on Sunday against Bradley is in jeopardy.
ISU coach Josh Schertz explained that the positive test, only one of the above three tested positive, was revealed to him Wednesday morning.
“I found out in the latter part of [Wednesday] morning. We have one positive and two in quarantine,” Schertz said. “We had nine guys available. I felt that if we have to play Sunday, we should play tonight. Hopefully, we’ll have enough to go on Sunday.”
Still another Sycamore, Quimari Peterson, was in isolation too, but for a non-COVID-19-related illness.
This comes on the day the MVC revised its COVID-19 forfeit policy. Teams will no longer forfeit a contest – the previous policy – if it has a breakout within its roster. A team will be required to play a MVC contest if it has eight unaffected players plus one coach or a forfeit will be in effect.
Whom will miss what games becomes murky both based on evolving CDC guidelines and when the clock starts for the quarantine. Schertz thought Wilbar might be able to play Sunday if he’s cleared, but Henry and Bledson are likely out until ISU’s home game against Evansville on Jan. 5 at the earliest given that there’s also a return-to-play cushion built in too.
“The quarantine is based on the date of exposure. Simon was exposed on Sunday, so he should be able to return on Saturday. The guy who was positive is based on when symptoms came up, which was Monday,” Schertz said.
It’s the second time this season ISU has dealt with COVID-19-related absences. Bledson and Peterson sat out ISU’s games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November with either the virus itself or being a close contact.
As for Midway, even short-handed, ISU was in command for the duration.
Six different Sycamores reached double-figures, led by Zach Hobbs, who smashed his ISU career-high with 23 points. Cooper Neese, back from a one-game absence, scored 20.
ISU was 16 of 31 from 3-point range and shot 55.2% overall. Midway’s Raekwon Evans scored 21, but the Eagles were never at the races.
“It was good to get that one out of our system. We played the way we know we can play going into conference play,” Hobbs said.
ISU also reached triple-digit scoring for the first time since Dec. 19, 1999 when it defeated Eastern Illinois 102-91 in double overtime. It’s the first time ISU has gone over 100 in regulation time since a 113-60 win over Millikin on Dec. 29, 1984.
After a slow start – ISU missed five of its first six shots – the Sycamores kicked into gear. A Neese 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark ignited a 17-4 run that put the Sycamores on the front foot.
Midway was not strong defensively and the Eagles also played without leading scorer Donnie Miller. ISU gave no mercy, especially from beyond the arc. In the first half, the Sycamores were 7 of 14 from long range. Five different Sycamores made 3-pointers as ISU cruised to a 53-25 halftime lead.
ISU also got to experiment a bit. One beneficiary was redshirt freshman center Nick Hittle. He played meaningful first-half minutes and scored six of his 11 points before the break.
“I thought guys were able to come in and play organized coherent basketball. It was good to see Zach Hobbs get extended minutes. He’s been trending in the right direction. I thought Nick Hittle did some good things. He was physical, he made some good catches and was physical around the rim. I thought Cam Crawford, who has been in a funk, saw the ball go in and he made a few threes,” Schertz said.
There was no mercy for Midway in the second half either as ISU outscored the Kentucky-based college 54-26 in the second half.
ISU’s game against Bradley is under dual threat. Not only does ISU have COVID cases, but so do the Braves. So while a coach would normally speak about preparing for the next opponent, Schertz had something else on his mind after ISU’s emphatic win.
“We’re going to have to get boosted. We’ll hopefully go as a team tomorrow and get that done and get to 100%. We have to do everything we can on our end to give ourselves every opportunity to play,” Schertz said.
MIDWAY (51) – Evans 10-25 1-2 21, Travis 3-9 1-3 8, Tate 1-6 0-0 2, Keeton 0-3 0-0 0, Hofer 2-3 0-0 4, Sims 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 4-11 0-0 9, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0, Boyers 0-0 0-0 0. 23-66 FG, 2-5 FT, 51 TP.
INDIANA STATE (107) – Stephens 4-7 0-0 10, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Larry 2-4 5-6 9, Neese 7-12 3-3 20, Thomas 6-11 2-2 17, Hobbs 9-16 0-0 23, Crawford 5-8 2-2 14, Hittle 3-6 4-4 11, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0. 37-67 FG, 17-19 FT, 107 TP.
Halftime – ISU 53-25. 3-point goals - MC 3-14 (Travis 1-3, Gardner 1-2, Sims 1-1, Evans 0-5, Keeton 0-3); ISU 16-31 (Hobbs 5-9, Neese 3-7, Thomas 3-6, Stephens 2-3, Crawford 2-3, Hittle 1-3). Rebounds - MC 27 (Tate 6, Evans 5, Travis 3, Keeton 3, Gardner 3, Hofer 2, Team 2, Sims, Hall, Courtney); ISU 49 (Larry 10, Hobbs 7, Crawford 7, Tucker 5, Thomas 5, Stephens 4, Neese 4, Team 3, Hittle 2, Mervis 2). Assists - MC 12 (Travis 4, Tate 4, Keeton 2, Evans); ISU 20 (Thomas 8, Larry 4, Neese 4, Tucker 2, Stephens, Crawford). Steals - MC 4 (Evans, Tate, Keeton, Gardner); ISU 6 (Hobbs 3, Larry, Crawford, Mervis). Blocks - MC 3 (Hofer, Sims, Hall); ISU 2 (Tucker, Hittle). Turnovers - MC 12 (Evans 4, Travis 2, Gardner 2, Tate, Hofer, Sims, Morris); ISU 6 (Tucker, Larry, Neese, Thomas, Hittle, Mervis). Total fouls - MC 16, ISU 8. A – 2,400.
Next – ISU (7-6) is scheduled to host Bradley at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.