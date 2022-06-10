Courvoisier McCauley played for Josh Schertz at Lincoln Memorial. Trent Gibson played against Schertz's teams while at Tusculum, a school that plays in the same South Atlantic Conference that LMU played in.
Now they're together in Terre Haute and both are being depended on to help Indiana State improve upon its 11-20 record from 2022.
Obviously, both have different perspectives on Schertz, but they both know what it's like when Schertz puts a plan together and makes winning regular.
One big difference McCauley has noticed? Schertz is coming off of a losing season, something he didn't experience at LMU.
"His tenacity and approach to the game has always been spectacular, but he's got a little bit more edge to him," McCauley said. "Coming from a losing season? A guy, like him, who never loses? Obviously, that's something you expect. It's glaring and it's pressure put on the rest of the team as well."
McCauley knows Schertz's ways from the inside. He played at LMU from 2018-20 and was a Division II All-American.
McCauley said he hasn't noticed too many differences between the way Schertz handled himself at LMU versus how he goes about his job at ISU.
"Some of the same things I've noticed is how tough-nosed Coach Schertz is. Nothing has changed in that aspect. The culture and energy he brings game in and game out," McCauley noted.
Though McCauley played for Schertz before, his reunion in Sycamore blue isn't quite an apples to apples comparison. When McCauley arrived on LMU's Harrogate, Tenn. campus in 2018, the Railsplitters were an established power. He was part of sustaining success, not trying to create it.
"He came in at LMU where culture was established. Here, he walks in and has some ideas of what we want. For him, as we try to get this off the ground, he's a fierce competitor. He hates to lose, almost in a Jimmy Butler kind of way. He can get frustrated and upset with himself. His competitive will is as high as any I've coached," Schertz said.
Through the first week of team workouts, the team has largely played five-on-five to get a feel for each other on the floor. McCauley is expected to be an important part of the puzzle going forward. Schertz said McCauley is "wired to score" and is the best shooter he's coached. McCauley averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and converted 49.7% of his 3-point shots in his final year at LMU.
Schertz said McCauley's two years at DePaul made him a better defender.
What does McCauley think about his own game?
"I look at myself as a good piece and a valuable piece to fit in right with the program. I'm a guy who can impact winning as much as I can. If it's scoring, rebounding or making the extra pass? That's where my mindset is," McCauley said.
As for Gibson, going against LMU was always a challenge given how powerful the Railsplitters were.
"Playing against Coach Schertz's teams at LMU? They were always buttoned up and set the standard. In preparing for them, you were trying to limit the offense and what they do, but they'd always find a way," Gibson recalled.
It was no less of a challenge for Schertz, who had to conjure a gameplan to combat Gibson's all-everything point guard skills.
"The best way to get to know someone is to coach them. The second-best way is to compete against them. The things that jumped out to me was that he was unbelievably competitive. When you looked at his game? He put his fingerprints on winning in a lot of ways," Schertz said.
It's those kind of skills that made Gibson appealing to Schertz's plan for 2023.
"For a guy that size [6-foot-4], you notice how well he moves defensively, he has good IQ and he allows you to play fast. He's looking to throw the ball ahead," Schertz said.
Schertz cited Gibson's stats in demonstrating his point: Gibson was the SAC Player of the Year in 2021 and scored 1,620 career points at Tusculum. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 2022. He usually had to create off the dribble for himself or teammates.
Gibson is one of the "new" learners. That's OK with him. He wanted a challenge.
"There's a lot of new concepts and those concepts are the things I came here for. They challenge me and keep me going," Gibson said. "The attention to detail is the first thing, we watch film everyday. His way of encouraging us is also something that stands out. He points out what we do wrong, but tells us how we can be better. Another good thing is he sees things other coaches and players don't see."
Such as?
"There's just little options to stay on the side, helping with cuts, helping with help defense, instead of having one foot in the paint, you have two. Those kind of things," Gibson said.
Gibson knows his versatility and his career role as a go-to finisher are what makes him appealing to the Sycamores.
"I think I fit in well. We play position-less, so everybody's doing a little bit of something. What coach is looking for me to do is to be a good cutter, be very efficient, get downhill and create for my teammates," Gibson said.
Gibson has zero issue with being depended on.
"If there's expectation and pressure? That's means you're in the right spot, doing the right things. Coach Schertz told us how everyone who came here came to win and compete. We have 15 players who can actually play and make an impact. The way I'm approaching is how do I impact winning and be the best teammate to win games?" Gibson said.
• Scheduling — ISU's schedule has been near-complete for a long time. It will be a home-heavy non-conference slate with Ball State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Green Bay all coming to Hulman Center. The Northern Illinois game was always on the schedule, though ISU moved the game that was to be played in DeKalb, Ill. last December to the 2023-24 season after the original matchup was canceled due to COVID-19.
There is a return road game to Miami of Ohio and ISU will play in an invitational in Fort Myers, Fla. There are also two additional conference games, two of the games will be played in late November and early December. Schertz said there will be a conference home game on Nov. 30 and likely a road game on Dec. 7.
Schertz also said ISU has entered into a four-year rolling agreement to play Southern Indiana with the home site alternating year-to-year. ISU will play at USI in early December.
"We're trying to get longer-term contracts. We have a four-year rolling agreement with Ball State and will have the same with Southern Indiana. It makes sense. It's a regional game. We're talking to other schools regionally about that. We want some continuity year-to-year," Schertz said.
That leaves two games to schedule. ISU's priority is finding a buy game at a Power Five opponent.
"All we have to plug-in is a road Power Five game. We're struggling with that more than we like. Once we get that scheduled, we'll schedule a non-Division I home game," Schertz said.
There are several options on the table, none of which Schertz revealed on-the-record. An agreement that nearly reached contract-status with one Big Ten school (not an in-state opponent) fell apart at the last minute.
Part of the complication in finding a Power Five game, Schertz he wants to play one or two annually, is the expanded MVC schedule. That, along with other conferences expanding their conference schedules, means there's not as much room on the calendar.
"Our first Valley game is in November. You're playing Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, so you have to navigate around that. You also have finals. Some weekends that might be good for Power Fives in previous years aren't as good now because the Valley has had to move it up to accommodate the 20 games," Schertz said.
The nature of the MVC schedule is unknown at this point. The round-robin schedule no longer exists. ISU will miss one opponent at home and on the road.
