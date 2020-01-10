ISU needs to improve defense if it hopes to compete in MVC

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Periods of rain. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.