ISU needs to improve defense if it hopes to compete in MVC

Has Indiana State’s men’s basketball team met some irresistible forces in the early part of the Missouri Valley Conference? Or have the Sycamores been a very moveable object?
In its last two games, ISU has played two of the top five offenses in the league – Drake (ranked 5th in points per game) and Northern Iowa (ranked first).
The Sycamores didn’t fare well in the stopping department. The Bulldogs and Panthers both shot 51 percent. Drake scored 80 against the Sycamores, almost nine above their season average. UNI scored less, but only because it played a deliberate pace that held the score down.
Then again? If one is being forgiving of the Sycamores, they played both games on the road, and few MVC teams are going to survive their Iowa trips with a much better fate.
So where does ISU coach Greg Lansing come down? Has ISU’s lack of stopping power had more to do with the Sycamores or whom they’ve played?
“It’s on us. We’ve played some good teams and some good shooting teams, but we’re giving up way too many easy baskets,” Lansing said.
Overall, ISU (8-6, 1-2) is ninth in the MVC in field goal percentage defense at 45.2 percent, but as you might guess based on the games in Iowa, ISU’s percentage is worse so far in conference play. The Sycamores are last in the MVC at 49 percent allowed.
“I think the players understand what they need to do,” said Lansing on whether the Sycamores grasp what it takes to fix their defense.
“But you have to have a sense of urgency on every possession. There’s good teams in this league who play every possession,” Lansing continued. “We show them a lot of film on defense, and they understand it, but they have to execute on the floor.”
Illinois State, today’s home opponent for the Sycamores at 2 p.m. at Hulman Center, isn’t one of the offensive juggernauts of the MVC. The Redbirds are eighth in scoring, but are capable of extreme bursts of offense.
Ask usually defensively-sound UNI. The Panthers were on the wrong end of a 56-point outburst in the MVC opener as the Redbirds handed the Panthers a 76-70 defeat.
Now, again, that game was at Illinois State, and the jury is out as to whether the Redbirds (6-9, 1-2) can import their potential to the road.
The potential alone is enough to worry Lansing.
“I think they’re scary. They’re really athletic and talented. Dan [Muller] is struggling with some of the same things we are with some youth,” Lansing said.
The Redbirds’ leading scorer is its best-known veteran – guard Zach Copeland – who is good for 14.7 points. Past that, Illinois State has new or mostly unproven talent.
A freshman who has demonstrated some ability is guard DJ Horne, who is fifth in the MVC in conference games in steals. He scored 22 in the win over UNI.
It all seems like doom-and-gloom, but the truth is that ISU has also done things that will concern the Redbirds. The Sycamores have shot 51 percent in league play and are fourth in scoring at 68 points.
“Everyone scares me. It’s a lot of sleepless nights watching film,” said Lansing on getting impressions of the opposition in the MVC. “I’m sure [Muller] sees things like that on film, but he also probably sees things he can try to use against us.”
Traditionally, ISU has played well against Illinois State at Hulman Center. The Redbirds have won in Terre Haute just once since 2007.
Illinois State at ISU
Tipoff — 2 p.m. today at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — Illinois State leads 64-58. The teams split the season series a year ago, each winning on their home floor.
Last time out – ISU lost at Northern Iowa 68-60 and Illinois State lost 67-63 to Missouri State on Tuesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 1-2) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 12.2), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 17.9, 5.3 rpg), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 9.3), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 7.9) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 8.6) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 4.3), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 4.2), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.4), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 1.9), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 1.9), C Chris Agbo (6-8, Jr., 1.4) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.3) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (156-148 at ISU, 10th year).
Illinois State Redbirds (6-9, 1-2) — G Jaycee Hillsman (6-6, Sr., 7.1), G Zach Copeland (6-4, Sr., 14.7), G DJ Horne (6-1, Fr., 6.1), F Keith Fisher III (6-8, Jr., 7.7) and F Rey Idowu (6-9, So., 6.4) are possible starters. G Dedric Boyd (6-4, So., 7.5), G Antonio Reeves (6-4, Fr., 6.8), G Ricky Torres (6-2, Sr., 5.3), G Matt Chastain (6-6, Jr., 4 ppg) and F Abdou N’Diaye (6-9, Fr., 2.1) are key reserves.
Coach — Dan Muller (145-105 at ILS, 8th year).
Next games — ISU hosts Evansville and Illinois State plays at Drake on Wednesday.
