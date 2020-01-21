ISU must contend with dangerous Krutwig - now a passer

Indiana State and Missouri Valley Conference fans who have watched Loyola center Cameron Krutwig push the Ramblers to undreamt of heights in the last two years probably thought they had him pegged.
In his first two years, Krutwig used his excellent footwork and intelligence in the post to create high-percentage scoring opportunities in an offense that strives to create high-percentage shots. In his first two seasons, Krutwig converted 59 and 62 percent of his shots and added 6.1 and 7.2 rebounds to boot.
Nothing about that aspect of Krutwig's game has changed, but opposing fans might have him pegged nonetheless.
That's because Krutwig has added a dimension to his game in his junior season — he's become a passer too.
Krutwig — all 6-foot-9, 255 pounds of him — leads the Ramblers in assists at 4.3 per game, almost doubling his total from his first two seasons. He already had a dangerous game. Now third in assists among MVC players, he's morphed into the Nikola Jokic of the Valley.
ISU's task is to figure out how to keep this versatile threat from hurting them in the Sycamores' visit to Gentile Arena at 8 p.m. today. Few in the MVC have figured it out as Loyola (13-6, 5-1) shares first place in the league with Northern Iowa.
"It's a big ask for a veteran [to stop Krutwig], much less have a couple of freshmen [Tre Williams, Jake LaRavia] do it. You're not going to stop Cameron Krutwig. He's their point forward. They run everything through him and he's as good of a passer as a center as I've seen," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The elementary question when it comes to Krutwig's passing ability would be whether you attempt to cut him off, or, do you prevent him from dishing to his teammates?
Both approaches carry significant risks. Krutwig is more than capable of scoring himself if you focus on his teammates. Krutwig's support is good in its own right. Newcomers Tate Hall (13.5) and Marquise Kennedy (9.3) and Keith Clemons (9.2) join veteran Lucas Williamson (8.7) as Ramblers who can bring some pain.
"You've got to pick-and-choose. You watch what other teams have done, and even what we've done in the past, he's really hard to guard one-on-one. If you commit to double-teaming him and give him any room at all? He'll pick you apart because he can throw a dart with his left hand. We have to be prepared to [defend] in multiple ways," Lansing said.
As for the Sycamores, the film tale revealed what they expected from Saturday's fall-from-ahead loss at Valparaiso — defense and decision-making was inadequate.
To ISU's credit? It hasn't put together a pair of clunkers in a row, at least not against peer-level competition. After ISU's disappointing loss to Ball State in November, the Sycamores lost a close one to Duquesne and then reeled off eight consecutive wins.
"It's not like we didn't play hard, but it was poor defense at certain times. When you give up 28 [second-half] points in the paint and only one was off of a post feed? You're not doing something right. We scored 77 points and missed 17 shots around the basket, so we could have scored more," Lansing said.
ISU (10-7, 3-3) should get center Bronson Kessinger back after he missed the Valpo game with the flu. Kessinger's absence was felt as ISU's rotation was compromised when Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia picked up fouls. Christian Williams and De'Avion Washington had to play in the post to make up for Kessinger's absence.
"It was a big loss for us, but that stuff happens to everybody throughout the season. He's feeling better. He was sick and there was not much you can do about that," said Lansing, who said it was his decision to quarantine Kessinger to his hotel room because Kessinger had a fever.
Lansing said none of the other Sycamores had flu symptoms as of Tuesday.
ISU suffered an embarrassing 79-44 defeat at Gentile Arena last season, but the Sycamores won in Chicago during Loyola's 2018 Final Four season. Loyola has won three in a row in the series since then.
ISU at Loyola
Tipoff — 8 p.m. today at Gentile Arena, Chicago.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 15-14. ISU has lost three in a row in the series.
Last time out – ISU lost 86-77 at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola defeated Illinois State 62-50 on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (10-7, 3-3) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 12.2, 4.2 rpg), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 18.1, 5.4 rpg), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 9.2), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 8.1) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 8.4, 4.8 rpg) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 4.2), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.7), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 3.6), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 2.2), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 1.5) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.6) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (158-149 at ISU, 10th year).
Loyola Ramblers (13-6, 5-1) — G Keith Clemons (6-1, Jr., 9.2), G Lucas Williamson (6-4, Jr., 8.7), G Tate Hall (6-6, Jr., 13.5), F Aher Uguak (6-7, Jr., 5.3) and C Cameron Krutwig (6-9, Jr., 15.1, 7.8 rpg, 4.3 apg) are possible starters. G Marquise Kennedy (6-1, Fr., 9.3), G Jalon Pipkins (6-4, Jr., 5 ppg), G Paxson Wojcik (6-4, Fr., 2.8) and F Franklin Agunanne (6-9, So., 2.3) are key reserves.
Coach — Porter Moser (154-131 at LU, 9th year; 259-232 overall, 15th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Chris Agbo (personal) is out. For Loyola, G Cooper Kaifes (labrum) is out.
Next games — ISU hosts Bradley on Saturday. Loyola plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday.
