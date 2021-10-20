The first thing you notice when attending an Indiana State men's basketball practice is how many players you don't see. They're there, but they're not on the court.
With the exhibition game against Rose-Hulman just 14 days away, and with a secret scrimmage against Murray State on Saturday, the fact that three Sycamores aren't practicing isn't ideal at the stage of the team's development under new coach Josh Schertz.
Guard Quimari Peterson (ankle sprain), guard Zach Hobbs (wrist) and center Simon Wilbar (hand) are all out of action at present.
"It's obviously not ideal to have guys miss. This is, arguably, from a practice standpoint, the most important time of the year," Schertz said. "Two guys are first-year guys in the program and one is a freshman. It's a certainly a setback for them and for us. It's made practice challenging."
Hobbs, who hurt his wrist after taking a charge in practice, should be the first Sycamore back. He shouldn't miss any regular season action.
It's a different story for Peterson and Wilbar, also hurt in practice. Schertz said the timeline for the return of both points towards mid-November, but of course, they won't be in game shape yet.
"The thing is and that people misunderstand about practice is that they need to get back into basketball shape and get into the rhythm of their teammates," Schertz said. "When you miss an extended period of time? There's a conditioning component, there's a rhythm component, practice time is limited for them to earn their way up into the rotation. It's a difficult challenge."
• Preseason poll — ISU was picked ninth in the MVC preseason poll released on Tuesday, the worst preseason prediction in the combined coach/media/sports information since 2006-07 when the Sycamores were tabbed to finish last.. Schertz isn't too concerned about it one way or another.
"It doesn't matter. We addressed it. What I told them that out of the 10 teams in the Valley, we're the one with the most question marks. There's only two new staffs [in the league] and one has a guy who was in-house from a Sweet 16 team. We have as many newcomers as anyone in the league with a new coaching staff. I was actually pleasantly surprised we weren't picked 10th," Schertz said.
The good news for ISU is that Key was named preseason All-MVC for the third straight season. Not that Key is too worried about it.
"I don't get into the awards. My whole philosophy is to work as hard as I can and see where it takes me," Key said.
• Secret scrimmage — Schertz has to be careful about speaking about ISU's secret scrimmage against Murray State on Saturday in Evansville. So he was asked about ISU's "weekend activity".
"The emphasis for this weekend is to get a snapshot of who we are. Competition is a mirror and you want to evaluate yourself. Let's get a snapshot of where we are and what we need to be. Then let's go back to work," Schertz said.
• Micah Thomas — ISU released a statement on Tuesday on Micah Thomas, who was arrested on Oct. 2.
"As more information has been released and per conversation with legal counsel, Micah Thomas has resumed limited team activities including practice, weight-lifting, and academic services. He is still suspended from team competition at this time pending resolution of his case," the statement said.
Thomas was practicing on Wednesday at ISU Arena.
Thomas was arrested for a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charge. Felony charges are routinely downgraded to misdemeanor charges in these kinds of cases. The Tribune-Star is still seeking official documentation to ascertain whether there's been any change from the charges that were filed at the time of arrest.
