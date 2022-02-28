ISU men, women win MVC indoor track and field titles

Indiana State captured its first men's and women's indoor track and field conference titles since 2015 Monday as the Sycamores swept both MVC Championships at Gately Park.
The Sycamore men finished with 171 points, beating second-place Illinois State by seven. ISU's women finished with 132 points, defeating four-time defending champion Illinois State by 15.
“This team has overcome so many challenges the last two years,” Indiana State Program Director and Head Coach Angela Martin said. “I am so proud of them. We preach attitude and effort. We said we were going to come home with two trophies and we didn’t say which ones. They went out, believed in our goals and had fun.”
Indiana State won five events on Monday, while scoring points in nearly event of the final day. Ryann Porter and Shomari Rogers-Walton swept the triple jump titles, with the Sycamores also getting wins from JaVaughn Moore in the 60m, Jocelyn Quiles in the mile and Lawrence Mitchell in the high jump.
Porter was named the MVC Women’s Most Valuable Athlete and also earned Freshman of the Year. Sycamore Program and Head Coach Angela Martin was named the MVC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year, while Associate Head Coach Jeff Martin was named the MVC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year.
Monday MVC Champions
• JaVaughn Moore - men’s 60m (6.69)
• Jocelyn Quiles - women’s mile (4:45.89 - Gately Park record)
• Lawrence Mitchell - men’s high jump (2.09m/6-10.25)
• Ryann Porter - women’s triple jump (12.58m/41-03.25)
• Shomari Rogers-Walton - men’s triple jump (15.03m/49-03.75)
Monday All-Conference
• JaVaughn Moore - men’s 200m (2nd, 21.11, broke previous MVC Champs record)
• Ryann Porter - women’s 60m hurdles (2nd, 8.62)
• Kevin Krutsch - men’s high jump (2nd, 2.09m/6-10.25)
• Dearis Herron - men’s triple jump (2nd, 14.91m/48-11.00)
• Tahj Johnson - men’s 400m (3rd, 48.42)
• Iyanla Hunter - women’s 400m (3rd, 55.81)
• Wyatt Wyman - men’s 800m (3rd, 1:50.40)
• Cale Kilian - men’s mile (3rd, 4:08.52)
• Jocelyn Quiles - women’s 3000m (3rd, 9:32.50)
• Cameron Stevens, Mitchell Cline, Ben Shepard, Tahj Johnson - men’s 4x400m relay (3rd, 3:16.31)
• Sierra Long, Reynei Wallace, Riley Tuerff, Iyanla Hunter - women’s 4x400m relay (3rd, 3:50.05)
• Dominique Wood - women’s triple jump (3rd, 11.65m/38-02.75)
Sunday MVC Champions
• Mitch Conard - men’s long jump (7.42m/24-04.25)
• Ryann Porter - women’s long jump (5.70m/18-08.50)
• William Staggs - men’s pole vault (5.15m/16-10.75)
• Selene Weaver - women’s pole vault (3.91m/12-10.00)
Sunday All-Conference
• Shomari Rogers-Walton - men’s long jump (2nd, 7.41m/24-03.75)
• Landis Brandon - women’s pole vault (2nd, 3.91m/12-10.00)
• Kamille Gaskin-Griffith - women’s pentathlon (2nd, 3,268 points)
• Jackson Krieg, Ben Shepard, Jocqael Thorpe, Ethan Breen - men’s distance medley relay (3rd, 10:06.64)
• Eva Grace Quinlan - women’s pentathlon (3rd, 3,209 points)
Sunday Scoring for the Sycamores
· Callan Whitehouse - men’s pole vault (4th, 4.95m/16-02.75)
· Brooklyn Giertz - women’s pole vault (5th, 3.71m/12-02.00)
· Brittnee James - women’s weight throw (5th, 19.39m/63-07.50)
· Frankie Young III - men’s long jump (6th, 7.24m/23-09.00)
· Dominique Wood - women’s long jump (6th, 5.48m/17-11.75)
· Maddie Welsh - women’s pole vault (6th, 3.71m/12-02.00)
· Noah Bolt - men’s weight throw (6th, 18.72m/61-05.00)
· Wyatt Puff - men’s weight throw (7th, 18.40m/60-04.50)
· Dearis Herron - men’s long jump (8th, 7.08m/23-02.75)
· Brett Norton - men’s weight throw (8th, 17.95m/58-10.75)
Team Scores
Men’s
1. Indiana State - 171
2. Illinois State - 164
3. Northern Iowa - 123
4. Bradley - 61
5. Drake - 54
6. Southern Illinois - 49
7. Loyola Chicago - 33
8. Valparaiso - 5
9. Evansville - 3
Women’s
1. Indiana State - 132
2. Illinois State - 117
3. Southern Illinois - 103
4. Bradley - 70
5. Northern Iowa - 64
6. Missouri State - 63
7. Drake - 62
8. Loyola Chicago - 50
9. Evansville - 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.