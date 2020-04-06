An upcoming Friday the 13th could be unlucky for Purdue.
That's what fans of Indiana State men's basketball are hoping, anyway, after the announcement Monday that the Sycamores will take on the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 13.
It's the first men's basketball meeting between the two schools since 2010, when they played each other in Banker's Life Fieldhouse, although ISU visited Purdue for an exhibition game on Oct. 28, 2017. Tyreke Key made his debut in that exhibition and had eight points and seven rebounds in a contest whose proceeds went toward hurricane relief.
“Our players and staff couldn’t be more excited about playing at Purdue,” coach Greg Lansing said in making the announcement. “We have tremendous respect for coach [Matt] Painter and his program. Playing in-state Power 5 schools is something we aim to do every year. We appreciate these opportunities and our fans will be excited about it.”
The teams have played occasionally since a first meeting in 1902. Memorable ISU wins were Nov. 28, 1978, the Sycamores' second of what would become 33 straight wins to open that season; a 1977 season-opening contest in Hulman Center, in which Leroy Staley and Richard Johson had memorable debuts; and an 89-70 win Dec. 28, 2006, led by Marico Stinson, Adam Arnold and Gabe Moore.
Game time, television designations and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
