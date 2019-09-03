ISU men's and women's hoops schedules complete

Indiana State's men's and women's basketball teams announced their full schedules on Tuesday with the inclusion of Missouri Valley Conference games added to the previously announced nonconference contests.
The ISU men will open MVC play at home against Southern Illinois on Dec. 30, a rare Monday home game. In addition to the SIU opener, ISU will play three Wednesday and Saturday conference home games, one Thursday game and one Sunday home game, a more varied conference slate than previous seasons. ISU closes the MVC season with a home game against Valparaiso on Feb. 29.
ISU's road schedule also has a different look than recent seasons. Several of ISU's trips will involve consecutive trips to schools in similar geographic areas. They're not quite "swing" trips - that would imply that two games can be played in one trip - but eight of ISU's nine road games involve consecutive games against close-by foes.
The first road game is at Drake on Jan. 4. A game at Northern Iowa quickly follows on Jan. 7. After that, there's a Valparaiso-Loyola set on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, an Illinois State-Bradley set on Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, and a Southern Illinois-Evansville set on Feb. 23 and Feb. 26. The only standalone road game is a trip to Missouri State on Feb. 1.
The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament begins on March 5 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The women's schedule has always consisted of swing trips and it's schedule was also revealed. ISU will open on the road at Illinois State on Jan. 3 with a subsequent trip to Bradley on Jan. 5. ISU opens its home schedule against Valparaiso on Jan. 10. ISU closes its season with a home swing against Bradley and Illinois State on March 5 and March 7.
The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament begins on March 12 in Moline, Ill.
Game times for both the men's and women's games will be announced at a later date.
