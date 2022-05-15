Indiana State, coached by Angela Martin, scored in 11 of 12 men’s events Sunday afternoon, overturning a 24.5-point deficit to start the day to win the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
The outdoor championship was the 11th in program history and first since winning four consecutive titles from 2011-15. Indiana State also finished second on the women’s side. It marked the first time since 2015 that Indiana State won three track championships in one season, after previously sweeping the indoor championships in February.
Sunday was a big scoring day for the Sycamores. Four Indiana State athletes earned all-conference honors on the final day of competition. Shomari Rogers-Walton, Ryann Porter, JaVaughn Moore and the men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Jarel Shaw, Moore, Tahj Johnson all won MVC event titles (40.06 seconds), with Moore setting the championship record in the men’s 100 meters at 10.13 seconds.
Moore was named the MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete, while ISU’s William Staggs was named MVC Freshman of the Year on the men’s side. Porter earned Elite 17 honors, which goes to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point average who scored at the championships. Sycamore program director and head coach Angela Martin was named the MVC Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year.
Rogers-Walton won the men’s triple jump Sunday, leaping 51 feet and 1 inch, while Porter finished first in the women’s triple jump in 41-7.
Other ISU all-conference honorees were Moore in the men’s 200 (second, 20.72); Jocelyn Quiles in the women’s 5,000 (second, 16:41.27); Luigi Rivas in the men’s 110 hurdles (second, 14.03); Riley Tuerff in the women’s 400 hurdles (second, 1:02.10); Noah Malone in the men’s 100 (third, 10.36); Zoe Sullivan in the women’s 100 hurdles (third, 13.96); Quincy Armstrong in the men’s 400 hurdles (third, 52.07); the foursome of Moore, Johnson, Wyatt Wyman and Cameron Stevens in the men’s 4x400 relay (third, 3:12.08); Dearis Herron in the men’s triple jump (third, 48-11 1/2); and Wyatt Puff in the men’s discus (third, 176-10).
Indiana State is set to have a contingent at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round on May 25-28 in Bloomington. Further details, including the qualifying competitors, will be announced in the coming days.
