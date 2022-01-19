Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has demonstrated time and again that it can start games and provide requisite effort.
Finishing? That’s still a problem that hasn’t been solved.
ISU once again led in the second half, this time by five, but the Sycamores went cold in the final nine minutes of the contest, and the host Salukis claimed a 63-55 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
“We have to play better. Fourteen turnovers are too many, and in my opinion, many were unforced. I thought when we did get good looks, we didn’t finish. No one’s missing on purpose, but we have to tie down the controllable things,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said. “We had some shooting turnovers, not a ton, but a handful, I’d say we had about five.”
“Shooting turnovers” are Schertz’s way of saying there was some questionable shot selection.
Xavier Bledson led ISU (8-9, 1-4) with 21 points. Simon Wilbar added 11. Lance Jones led SIU (10-8, 3-3) with 14 points.
ISU did not have the services of starting swingman Cam Henry. He hurt his ankle in the run-up to the game. He was at Banterra Center, but did not play.
“The ankle is not swollen. He tweaked it Monday and we didn’t think anything of it. Tuesday he tried to practice and he had trouble with it. We tried some things on Wednesday, we taped it, and he felt he could play offensively, but couldn’t slide defensively. That was his call that he didn’t feel he could move. The hope is he’s back Saturday. It’s a pain tolerance and when he feels he can move and go,” Schertz said.
Henry’s absence undoubtedly affected ISU’s style of play. Largely gone were the direct drives at the basket as well as Henry’s court vision, but Schertz had no stomach to use Henry’s absence as an excuse.
“We had plenty to win tonight. We had chances. We had some bad offense, too many turnovers and too many missed shots,” Schertz said.
Without Henry and with ISU playing more of a rotate-the-ball-around-the-perimeter game, it’s no surprise that the first half was played at SIU’s preferred slower pace. The Salukis also did a good job taking away ISU’s cutting action by clogging the cutting lanes.
That was OK with Bledson. Though ISU coach Josh Schertz has said he needs everyone collectively involved in the offense, SIU took away the Sycamores’ options. So Bledson chose himself.
Bledson went on a tear as he scored 17 of ISU’s 32 halftime points. He was 7 of 11 from the field and was 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
Bledson single-handedly kept ISU on top for most of the first half, but the Salukis were never too far out of range.
ISU’s peak lead was six, but the Salukis’ bench stepped up. Dalton Banks (seven points) and Troy D’Amico (five points) negated to some degree the defensive job Julian Larry did on SIU star Marcus Domask, whose only basket of the opening half was last one, a bucket that gave the Salukis a narrow one-point halftime advantage. Larry was brilliant all game long on Domask, who was held to nine points, seven below his season average.
The Sycamores led 38-34 early in the second half, but then went into a drought in which it didn’t score on seven straight possessions.
However, ISU’s defense was on-task and the Salukis were only able to take a three-point lead in response. ISU’s defense remained stout and it mattered on the scoreboard when ISU finally broke its own ice.
A Zach Hobbs 3-pointer at 13:13 started an 8-0 run that put the Sycamores up five with 11:23 left in the half. SIU would go 6 minutes, 28 seconds without a field goal, but ISU could not push its own lead past the five-point margin.
“We could have had that game sealed up earlier. The offense got stagnant, but it was defense, and they out-toughed us with the 50/50 balls,” Larry said.
That’s as far as it would go for the Sycamores. SIU answered with a 12-0 run as ISU became turnover happy and the Salukis hit a vein of good shooting form. Steven Verplancken made a pair of threes and Jones added another during the Saluki surge that put SIU up 55-48 with 5:34 left.
ISU couldn’t get into gear from that point. The Sycamores had a 6:33 stretch of its own without a bucket. SIU’s lead reached 10 when Jones hit a 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark. The Sycamores couldn’t mount a response to avoid their third straight defeat.
“We had a couple of missed rotations when they put Domask at the five where we were trapping and we didn’t get out to Lance Jones. He made a couple of big ones towards the end of the clock,” Schertz said.
ISU was 2 of 10 from the field in the final nine minutes of the game and had three turnovers in the same stretch.
ISU returns home for its next two contests. Valparaiso visits Hulman Center next at 1 p.m. Saturday.
So what has to change for ISU to get over the hump?
“It has to come from within. Everyone on the team connected. We’ve had a bunch of heartbreaking losses. We have to do something different, and I don’t mean the way we’re playing, it’s fine, but in our execution and our preparation it has to be better. The same thing is happening over and over. Something within us has to change,” Larry said.
