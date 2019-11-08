During Greg Lansing's time as Indiana State's men's basketball coach, the Sycamores have never been afraid to open the cage right at the start of a season and face down a big dog.
ISU will be topping itself in that department as it embarks on its 2019-20 journey. The Sycamores travel to perennial winning program Dayton for a 7 p.m. tipoff tonight. Next Wednesday? The Sycamores travel to No. 5 Louisville.
A pair of big dogs that won't be easy to contend with. The Sycamores feel they're better and have more depth than they did in 2019, but facing the best two opponents out of the chute is daunting.
"You have to embrace it and come together as a team. You have to come together and embrace defense because we can't give up any easy baskets," Lansing said after ISU's practice on Friday.
"It's good for us. It's a good test for the group we have knowing we have a team like this and that we'll have to be ready to play right out of the gate. It's a good battle-test for us," ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
The Sycamores have twice started out seasons against big-name programs in the Lansing era. In 2012-13, the Sycamores were beaten 86-59 at UCLA as the Bruins re-christened Pauley Pavilion, but in 2017-18, the Sycamores shocked everyone with a 90-69 destruction of Indiana at Assembly Hall.
The funny thing is that neither of those outcomes portended the seasons that would be for the Sycamores. The 2013 team was arguably ISU's best in the Lansing era as the Sycamores would go on to beat Ole Miss, Miami (in a year in which the Hurricanes were a top 5 program), Creighton and Wichita State — on the road — during the Shockers' Final Four season. All were NCAA Tournament teams.
In 2018? The win over the Hoosiers was the high-water mark and an outlier as those Sycamores went 13-18. The point being? Fans shouldn't get too high or low based on early outcomes one way or another.
Dayton (21-12 in 2019) presents a multitude of challenges. The Flyers already had three key pieces back — guard Jalen Crutcher (13.2, 36.3% from 3-point range) and forward Ryan Mikesell (10.1 ppg) are formidable — but forward Obi Toppin (14.4, 5.6 rpg) is the alpha dog of the Dayton pack. Toppin considered entering the NBA Draft in the offseason. He is physical and fast. Lansing said Toppin's comps are former Missouri State and current Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson and former Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early, who also played in the NBA.
"We have to get back and not give up anything easy. Toppin had something like 83 dunks last year. We have to try to give [Dayton] just one shot," Lansing said. "
That trio would be tough enough, but the Flyers have an influx of transfer talent at their disposal. Florida transfer forward Chase Johnson (3.8) and Chattanooga transfer guard Rodney Chatman (13.3) are listed among the Flyers' starters. Michigan transfer guard Ibi Watson (2.2) and Nebraska transfer center Jordy Tsishmanga (4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) are also eligible.
Trey Landers (8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is also back for the Flyers.
If that wasn't enough? UD Arena is considered to be one of the best, and loudest, venues in all of college basketball. ISU tried to prepare by pumping noise into its Friday practice at ISU Arena, but one speaker cranked to 10 does not begin to simulate the experience.
Barnes is one of the few players left on the ISU roster who played at Wichita State, the closest approximation to what UD Arena has in-store.
"We have to be together. It's a loud environment. You won't be able to hear yourself think, just like at Wichita. As long as we translate what we do in practice, we'll be OK," Barnes said.
Challenging though the game will be, the Sycamores are excited. Forward Tre Williams is projected to start along with Barnes, Tyreke Key, Christian Williams and Bronson Kessinger. Tre Williams grew up in Reynoldsburg, Ohio — a suburb of Columbus and just a short jog down I-70 from Dayton.
"I'm very excited. I'm back in my home state, I've got family coming. I'm expecting a challenge. It will be hard, but I've been working all my life for this moment. I expect to come out on top," Williams said.
ISU fans are excited about Williams' debut, along with that of combo players Jake LaRavia, Cobie Barnes, transfer point guard Cam Bacote and JUCO transfer center Chris Agbo. Add a fully prepared Cooper Neese and a more experienced De'Avion Washington?
"It will be interesting. They're a work in progress as far as rotation and so are we. We're a little younger as far as who will be playing and they have some guys who have played, but it's early. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and find out a little bit more about themselves," Lansing said.
