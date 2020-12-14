Indiana State basketball fans getting ready to tune in Fox Sports Midwest for Tuesday's 8 p.m. game between the Sycamores and Saint Louis University may be expecting an easier game for their favorite team than Saturday night's game at Purdue was.
They may not be right about that.
"They're different [than Purdue]," coach Greg Lansing said Monday as he and the team were getting ready to make the trip. "But they're every bit the test Purdue was."
Coach Travis Ford's 4-0 team has five double-figure scorers, led by 6-foot-6 senior Javonte Perkins at 19.8 points per game. The Billikens have beaten Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, LSU, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas so far and are picked as the favorites in the Atlantic-10 Conference.
In the mid-major top 25, Lansing added, the Billikens are No. 2, trailing only Gonzaga.
"They both go inside [on offense]," the coach said in comparing the Billikens to the Boilermakers. "SLU wants to play fast and they are very, very aggressive on the glass, even the guards [6-3 Jordan Goodwin leads the Billikens in rebounding at 10 per game]. They're gonna fight you."
It was not a concession speech by the Sycamore coach, however. The A-10 is a mid-major league that the Missouri Valley is trying to surpass to be recognized as the best conference outside the power five, and ISU has its own championship aspirations. So Tuesday is a test the Sycamores plan to be ready for.
"There's a lot to be excited about," Lansing said in assessing his own team. "I love how the guys are preparing . . . I like how hard they're working, and how positive they've stayed [through the pandemic uncertainty]. But we have to improve in a lot of areas."
Tuesday's television broadcast is the only option for fans remaining in Terre Haute, because ISU's radio crew is not traveling yet. There are a couple of things to watch for, Lansing said.
"We have to take away transition baskets, and not give up offensive boards," the coach said.
