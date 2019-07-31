ISU men complete nonconference slate

Surprises were few when Indiana State's men's basketball team announced its pre-conference schedule on Wednesday.
All but one of the games — a Dec. 18 home game against Tennessee State — had been previously reported. ISU will play 11 nonconference games.
With Hulman Center undergoing renovations, there will be no home games played by either the men's or the women's team before Thanksgiving.
ISU's December commencement also caused a schedule crunch as the facility was not made available for games for most of the week prior to the Dec. 14 commencement ceremony. Typically, that's not a week ISU plays due to final exams, but given the time crunch, it forced all of the men's and women's nonconference home games to be played in a very small window of dates.
Between the men's and women's programs, a total of seven home games will be played in December.
Forced to go on the road, ISU opens its season at Dayton on Nov. 9. ISU will play a buy game at Louisville on Nov. 13 and then play Ball State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on either Nov. 16 or 17. The Sycamores then travel to play in the Junkanoo Jam on Bimini in the Bahamas from Nov. 21-24. The Sycamores will play a round-robin schedule against Duquesne (Nov. 21), Loyola Marymount (Nov. 22) and Air Force (Nov. 24).
ISU finally returns home to host Division II Missouri-St. Louis on Nov. 30. From that point, four of five games are at Hulman Center. North Dakota State visits on Dec. 3 in what will be a doubleheader in conjunction with the women's home opener against Marshall. The Sycamores will return the game and play in Fargo in 2020-21.
ISU returns to Dayton and plays at Wright State on Dec. 7. ISU then hosts Tennessee State on Nov. 18 and concludes nonconference play against Chicago State on Dec. 22. Missouri Valley Conference could begin as soon as the weekend of Dec. 28. The conference schedule will be announced in September.
The game against Tennessee State — an Ohio Valley Conference school — adds a Division I opponent where there could have been a Division II team scheduled. Both scenarios were realistic possibilities.
Times and broadcast details for the games will be announced at a later date.
ISU is hoping to end a skid of five straight losing seasons. The Sycamores were 15-16 in the 2018-19 season.
ISU men's nonconference schedule
Sat., Nov. 9=at Dayton
Wed., Nov. 13=at Louisville
Sat. Nov. 16 or Sun., Nov. 17=Ball State*
Thurs., Nov. 21=Duquesne**
Fri., Nov. 22=Loyola Marymount**
Sun., Nov. 24=Air Force**
Sat., Nov. 30=Missouri-St. Louis
Tues., Dec. 3=North Dakota State
Sat., Dec. 7=at Wright State
Wed., Dec. 18=Tennessee State
Sun., Dec. 22=Chicago State
