After Indiana State’s men’s basketball team opened at Dayton and No. 4 Louisville, the Sycamores got picked on by someone their own size on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Ball State proved to be every bit as much a bully as ISU’s first two opponents were. The Cardinals dominated the second half on their way to a 69-55 victory as ISU fell to 0-3 to start the season.
The nature of the loss cast a shadow over the Sycamores in a way the defeats against Dayton and Louisville didn’t. The Sycamores didn’t have the required urgency to take the game to the Cardinals – so the game was taken to the Sycamores.
“We didn’t have any aggressiveness. Coach said they bullied us, and looking back on it, it kind of looked like that,” ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
“I think it came down to our defensive effort. That’s on me. I have to be a better leader,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing and the coaching staff spent 25 minutes in the locker room after the game to speak to the players.
“I told them we need to change things. It’s a conversation that’s been going on way too long. We talk about looking in the mirror. They need to ask, ‘did I do enough today?’ I told them this has to be the start, it can’t be the end, where we’re an inconsistent team,” Lansing said.
ISU’s problems were numerous. The Sycamores allowed Ball State to shoot 52.2 percent in the second half as the Cardinals out-scored the Sycamores 42-29 after the break. Tahjai Teague had 22 points and 10 rebounds and was not forced to work hard to get his points.
““We don’t have, on the defensive end, playing with urgency, playing with an edge, being alert at all times,” Lansing said.
ISU’s offense wasn’t much better. The Sycamores shot 11 of 27 in each half. It was a mix of decent shots not falling and low-percentage shots not finding the bottom of the net either. Jordan Barnes led ISU with 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting, but nearly every other key ISU contributor shot below 50 percent.
ISU was also out-rebounded 41-28 with Ball State grabbing 10 offensive rebounds. The Sycamores have been out-rebounded in two of their three games so far.
The die was cast for the Sycamores to start the second half. Trailing by just one at the half, ISU appeared languid to start the second half and missed its first five shots.
Ball State (3-1) took advantage with a 12-2 run to take a 39-28 lead – the first double-digit lead either team had in the game to that point. The Cardinals would maintain that margin for most of the rest of the contest. At one point, Ball State scored on five straight trips and scored on five of six in another surge.
ISU never punched back as it missed 11 of its first 13 shots. Ball State’s lead peaked at 17 before the Sycamores mounted their only second-half comeback.
An 11-1 run cut the deficit to nine with 6:01 left, but it was a brief revival. Ball State answered by scoring on four straight possessions to put the Sycamores away for good.
Ball State’s surge came after a cagey first half for both teams. Neither team led by more than five.
ISU had an early 12-8 lead as Ball State missed its first nine 3-point attempts, but started to gain traction in the paint. Teague had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half.
By the 2:15 mark of the first half, Ball State led 26-21. ISU forced a tie before halftime and trailed by one at the break.
ISU next plays Duquesne of the Atlantic 10 Conference in its opening game of the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini on Thursday.
“It comes down to effort. We have to move on, put a chip on our shoulder, and play harder,” Key said.
n ISU recruits – Lansing spoke about the three recruits that were signed on Friday. ISU inked point guard Julian Larry, center Nick Hittle and swingman Kailex Stephens.
Larry is a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Frisco, Texas and was ISU’s number one target.
“We spent a lot of time with Jordan Barnes being a senior. We locked in on Julian. We went back-and-forth from Dallas quite a bit. He’s a true point guard, a terrific leader and a great communicator.
Hittle is a 6-foot-10 center from Indianapolis by way of Culver Academies.
“You can’t teach his size. He’s got tremendous skill and he can stretch the floor. He can pass, dribble and shoot and he can bring big guys out on the floor,” Lansing said.
Stephens is currently at Tallahassee Community College. The 6-7 forward played at Francis Marion College last year and is from Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“He’s the type of guy we need right now. He’s a hard-playing defender and rebounder. He does the dirty work and is a great athlete,” Lansing said.
BALL STATE (69) – Mallers 2-5 3-4 9, Teague 10-13 2-4 22, Walton 4-9 8-8 16, Thompson 0-4 2-4 2, El-Amin 3-12 2-4 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbalough 3-5 0-0 7, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Hendriks 0-0 0-0 0, Kroft 0-1 0-0 0. 23-52 FG, 17-24 FT, 69 TP.
INDIANA STATE (55) – T. Williams 2-6 0-0 4, J. Barnes 5-10 0-1 12, C. Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Key 4-11 1-2 11, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Neese 2-8 0-0 5, Kessinger 2-5 2-4 6, LaRavia 4-9 0-0 9, Bacote 0-1 2-4 2, Agbo 1-1 1-2 3, C. Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. 22-54 FG, 6-13 FT, 55 TP.
Halftime - BSU 27-26. 3-point goals - BSU 5-13 (El-Amin 3-9, Mallers 2-5, Bumbalough 1-3, Thompson 0-2, Coleman 0-2, Teague 0-1, Kroft 0-1); ISU 5-13 (J. Barnes 2-5, Key 2-3, Neese 1-4, Bacote 0-1). Rebounds - BSU 41 (Teague 10, Walton 9, Mallers 6, Team 5, El-Amin 3, Coleman 3, Thompson 2, Hendriks 2, Bumbalough); ISU 28 (J. Barnes 5, Kessinger 4, LaRavia 4, Team 4, C. Williams 3, Key 3, T. Williams 2, Washington 2, Neese). Assists - BSU 14 (Thompson 4, Coleman 3, Walton 2, El-Amin 2, Bumbalough 2, Teague); ISU 14 (J. Barnes 4, Key 3, C. Williams 2, LaRavia 2, Neese, Bacote, C. Barnes). Steals - BSU 4 (Mallers, Teague, Thompson, Bumbalough); ISU 3 (Kessinger 2, J. Barnes). Blocks - BSU 6 (Teague 3, Walton 2, Mallers); ISU 1 (T. Williams). Turnovers - BSU 12 (Mallers 2, Teague 2, Walton 2, El-Amin 2, Thomas, Bumbalough); ISU 10 (T. Williams 4, Key 2, J. Barnes, Neese, Kessinger, Bacote). Total fouls - BSU 18, ISU 15. Fouled out - none. A – 2,425. T – 1:51.
Next - ISU (3-4) plays at East Tennessee State on Dec. 18. BSU (7-3) plays host to Indiana on Dec. 15.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
