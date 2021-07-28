ISU meets ODU in Palmetto State again

Nothing is going to come easy for new Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz in his first year and the multi-team exempt tournament the Sycamores are competing in is no exception.
ISU will take part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 18-21 on the campus of Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. On Wednesday, it was announced that ISU's opening round opponent will be Old Dominion from Conference USA. The Sycamores will play the last game of the day at the Classic, with an approximate 9-9:30 p.m. start depending on the length of the previous game played.
The Sycamores and Monarchs have locked horns before — and in the state of South Carolina too. In the 2017-18 season, ISU lost 62-44 to ODU at the Charleston Classic, the middle game of an 0-3 tournament for the Sycamores that year in the Palmetto State.
If ISU beats Old Dominion, then an old friend could be waiting for them. Oklahoma, now coached by former Loyola boss Porter Moser, will play East Carolina on the other side of ISU's bracket.
On the other side of the bracket, New Mexico State will play Davidson and Utah State faces Penn.
Based on the Kenpom rankings of 2021, ISU is the fourth-best team in tournament. Oklahoma (39), Utah State (46) and Davidson (70) are ranked higher, but of course, the unprecedented transfer offseason has altered many programs out of recognizable shape.
ODU was 15-8 and is coached by veteran Jeff Jones, once coach of Virginia. The Monarchs lost leading scorer Malik Curry to West Virginia, but ISU will be dealing with similar transfer-related absences with Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams having left. ISU does return leading scorer Tyreke Key, however.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is owned and operated by ESPN Events. ISU has taken part in several ESPN-sponsored MTEs in the 2010s, but this is the first since 2018.
Matchups and ticket information for the third annual event will be announced this summer and will be available at https://espnevents.com/myrtle-beach-invitational/.
