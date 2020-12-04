ISU MBB SEASON PREVIEW: All hands on deck for the Sycamores

Every season in every sport you hear some variation on "we're going to need everyone on this roster" from every coach in said sports.
Then you look at the end-of-season stats and see that there's a few players who were only needed when the sands were slipping out of the hourglass of the games.
It's not that simple, of course. When coaches say that, they mean it in the sense of team building and the day-to-day battle of maintaining a winning culture.
However, during the 2020-21 basketball season, the cliche will take on a far more literal meaning as teams not only match wits with their opponents, but also, with a global pandemic.
No one has to remind Indiana State's men's basketball team of the challenges. On the COVID-19 front, ISU has already had two stoppages. The latest halt delayed the start of the Sycamores' season and wiped out their first three games, which were to be played in Florida. At least three players had positive tests and more were required to quarantine.
ISU has been doing individual workouts all week and will only return to a normal practice regimen on Saturday.
So the challenges are obvious, but if ISU can navigate its way through the COVID-19 labyrinth, the Sycamores might have some advantages they can call upon.
Depth is the biggest key. One of the things ISU coach Greg Lansing has liked about his current roster is the fact that it's deeper and more versatile than some ISU rosters in recent seasons.
That is good from a basketball sense as ISU should be able to put some different combinations on the floor and can more easily play big or small. It's also good from a COVID-19 sense, because if an individual player has to quarantine or has a long-term issue with illness, the Sycamores can feel more confident in their next man up.
"In every spot we have on the floor, I have trust and belief in who we put out there at all times. That's the kind of teammates and guys that we have. We're as deep as ever," ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing is also thankful that this Sycamores' roster provides multiple options.
"Thank God we have depth. There's been some days we haven't gone five-on-five. You're going to need your depth and you're going to need some good fortune. There's no question about that," said Lansing just before ISU paused again for its second COVID-19-related stoppage.
How will the depth manifest itself? You have to start with ISU's core four returning players — Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams and Neese — and then branch out from there.
Key enters his pivotal senior season. The Celina, Tenn. native led ISU at 15.6 points in 2020, less than his peak in 2019, but with ISU having added talent around Key, he didn't have to average as much.
Key broaden his game elsewhere. He averaged a career-high 4.6 rebounds and tied his career mark at 1.7 assists. His free throw shooting has gone from 71% his freshman year to 84.6% last season.
LaRavia and Williams, of course, were revelations in 2020. They combined to average 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds. They were the two most promising bigs the Sycamores have had in at least a decade.
Neese averaged 7.3 points and is looking to get to the early-season form a year ago where he averaged 10.9 points and shot 42.9% from 3-point range.
After you take into account that core, then you build out.
North Carolina Central graduate transfer Randy Miller Jr. provides some scoring heft on the perimeter. He averaged 14.3 points a year ago. Transfer Tobias Howard Jr. will provide experience at an important position ISU had to replace — point guard. Howard averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists in 2019 at Towson.
Miller and Howard are the most experienced of seven newcomers, but won't be the only new contributors. ISU has really liked the progress of freshman point guard Julian Larry. Redshirt freshman Jared Hankins is also eligible this season. Junior Cam Bacote (2.6) is back as well as ISU is not short of ball-handlers.
This could be a big year for sophomore Cobie Barnes. Though slowed by an ankle injury in the preseason, Barnes (2.1) gives ISU plenty of help on the wing and elsewhere on the floor. Walk-ons Keon Sellers and Sam Mervis could see action.
In the paint, JUCO transfer Ndongo Ndaw (6-foot-8) provides size in the lane. True freshman Nick Hittle (6-10) is also in the mix as a true freshman.
A player ISU is counting on that it won't have is JUCO transfer Kailex Stephens. ISU was hoping to use his 6-7 frame on the perimeter for guarding purposes as well as taking advantage of Stephens' versatile offensive game.
"Losing Kailex is huge. He's been terrific in practice and he was going to be an impact player for us this year," Lansing said.
ISU is excited about its roster, and for the first time since the mid-2000s, outside observers are excited about the Sycamores. After an 18-12 season a year ago and a third-place finish, ISU was picked fourth in the MVC preseason poll.
The high expectations expected from others is also reflected in the Sycamores themselves.
"They want and expect big things this year. I'm proud of their work and extremely proud of the way they've handled a situation that no student-athlete has ever had to in their season," Lansing said. "These guys just don't blink an eye. They don't worry about who's here and who's not here."
Key didn't mince words when asked how good this team can be.
"I'd say this is the best [roster] we've had since I've been here. We have a lot of depth. We can play small or big, fast, slow, this is the best one for sure. We have versatile players. It's going to be fun," Key said.
The variables of the season are ever-changing. ISU has already changed its date and opponent for its first home game. Truman State will visit on Tuesday, a move away from the originally scheduled home opener that was to be Saturday against the University of Indianapolis.
The Missouri Valley Conference schedule will be unique. Each team will play the usual two-game series against everyone else, but in a different format. Rather than the usual round-robin, each team will play four others in a weekend home series doubleheader and four more in weekend road series. One team — in ISU's case, it is Evansville — will be played home-and-away on weeknights.
ISU will open with a two-game, two-day home series against Drake on Jan. 27.
All of the uncertainty has led to the only approach one can realistically take — day-to-day acceptance.
"We need to make the most of everyday. It's about not looking too far in advance. With the way things are? Every decision the players make away from here is a decision they're making for their team. It takes more unselfishness than it ever has," Lansing said.
There's another element that Lansing said he will only address at this stage of the season — his job status.
Lansing is in the final year of his contract and has not had an extension. Last year's 18-12 season certainly helped his cause when it came to seeing out his contract, but there are no guarantees going forward.
"I'm just really going to enjoy every day. I think you really have to. I wish maybe in years past I had looked at it more like that — enjoying the good fortune of being the coach at Indiana State and being around a group as special as we have right now," Lansing said.
It's a topic that he's been open with as far as the players are concerned.
"I've addressed it with the guys. There's no white elephant in the room. We've had some emotional discussions about things like that and many other things in our society. It's something I'm not going to talk about other than right now. We're going to move forward and try to have a great season," Lansing said.
It's a season that holds promise — if the pandemic doesn't morph it out of recognition. If the games go on? The Sycamores are confident.
"I don't pay attention to expectations we have. I know we're going to play the way we play and we're going to play good basketball and be a winning team with the group of guys we have," LaRavia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.