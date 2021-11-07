It's a new era on the Indiana State men's basketball sideline. When a new coach comes in? It's almost always met with optimism and high hopes.
The mood greeting new ISU coach Josh Schertz is no different. Fans are ready to move on to a new period of Sycamore basketball after much of the last portion of the Greg Lansing era was dominated by will he or won't he questions about his job status.
It's a relief for nearly everyone that those clouds passed, and while ISU fans are curious to see where Schertz takes the program, you're not necessarily going to get sunshine and rainbows out of the coach himself.
That's not to say that Schertz isn't confident he can take ISU to consistent winning ways — he is confident of that — but he also understands that it's going to be a process that doesn't happen overnight.
So rather than false optimism, what Schertz gives you is realism. The 2021-22 season is a building year in every sense. There's going to be rocky times and hard knocks along the way as Schertz establishes his system.
"The path to getting [where Schertz wants ISU to be] is dialed into day-to-day improvement ... and that is boring," Schertz half-jests. "Through all of the experiences, the good ones and the bad ones, we want to build that cognitive reserve. We want to be dialed into the growth process."
"If we do that? Whatever that looks like record-wise? I'll be OK with that," Schertz continued. "I know I'll be in the minority on that. If we focus on growth and development, stay even-keeled, let everyone else overreact to wins and losses, and if we're the best version of ourselves walking into Arch Madness? We can't do any better than that."
So what does Schertz have to work with? There's three distinct camps within the ISU roster. The Sycamores that Schertz retained and inherited from the 2021 roster — Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese, Julian Larry, Kailex Stephens, Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis.
The three players with "corporate knowledge" — a phrase Schertz likes to use — of his system after having transferred from Lincoln Memorial — Xavier Bledson, Cam Henry and Simon Wilbar.
And then there's several newcomers that are starting fresh regardless — Dearon Tucker, Cam Crawford, Zach Hobbs, Micah Thomas and Quimari Peterson.
A big coup for Schertz was convincing Key — who would have exhausted his eligibility in March 2021, but who has another season of eligibility left due to relaxed COVID-19 eligibility rules — to stay on-board. However, Key's status for the 2021-22 season is in serious doubt after a recurring shoulder injury occurred again right before the season began.
Key subluxed his right shooting shoulder just before the season began. It was the third time in his ISU career he's suffered the injury. An announcement is expected on Monday on Key's status. Key could elect to have season-ending surgery to address the issue, or, play on and risk that the injury, which has a high rate of recurrence, happens again.
How will those players mesh? That remains to be seen. The process was slowed by injuries to nearly half the roster through the course of October and November.
That came after most of the season was spent in a laboratory of sorts. Schertz's LMU transfers were student-teachers on the floor getting the rest of the roster up to speed on Schertz's offensive and defensive principles. The veteran ISU players acted in the same role to get the LMU transfers and the new players up to speed on how to succeed at the Division I level.
A big difference from recent seasons is how demonstrative players are during practice. Players will act out, sometimes even at the coaches, but mostly just at themselves. Schertz wants to make sure emotions are channeled properly, but he doesn't mind the competitiveness. And so far? Neither do the established Sycamores.
"It's meshed extremely well. The guys he brought up [from LMU] are tremendous people. I'm grateful to be around them because they help us learn coach Schertz's system, but they also bring a different culture than the one I was used to being around," ISU guard Cooper Neese said. "They bring a competitive attitude. Whether they lead vocally or by example, they're always bringing something. They also help us understand what coach Schertz is saying if we don't understand it the first time. It's been fun and fruitful."
Schertz's offensive system, which relies on read-and-react principles to determine when one of the four players spread wide cut, pass or shoot, isn't easy to learn.
"There's a randomness to it that can be hard early. As we get later in the year, we want teams to not take away what we're doing ... because I don't know what we're doing. I understand the structure and concepts, but [the players] are choosing the menu items. That makes it unpredictable," Schertz said.
Schertz's offense has garnered a lot of attention. Fans saw it in action during last Thursday's 82-60 exhibition win over Rose-Hulman. There were no surprises. There were 31 3-point attempts, plenty of cutting, and the shot clock running low was rarely an issue.
Schertz's defensive principles haven't received near as much notice. Given that the MVC is stacked with experience this season, ISU's defensive performance could likely determine the Sycamores' fate more so than their offensive performance does.
"The defensive principles are the biggest thing. Being in the gaps, being able to protect the basket, being able to talk to each other, I feel like that end is more important than the offensive end," said ISU guard Xavier Bledson.
Given that ISU wants to play fast, many assume it's a pressure defense, but that's not quite right.
"It's different than what people think. We don't press. Our turnovers forced are because we're shrinking and playing sound defensively. If we turn you over, it's because we're positionally sound. We're going to primarily play man, but hopefully, be more multiple than that. We tailor it to the individual team we're playing," said Schertz.
"Every opponent presents specific challenges you have to answer. How do you negate what they do best and play away from what they want to do? It was an underrated part of [what was done at LMU] because of how we scored. We led the country in field goal defense four times and we ranked in the top 10 nearly every year. Part of being good offensively is being good defensively. We want to complicate the simple [for opponents]," Schertz added.
Schertz isn't unhappy with where ISU is headed, but he is still seeking consistency to the degree he expects.
"I like the chemistry. I like the camraderie. I like the energy and spirit. One of the biggest concerns I had early was struggling to be consistent in our practices. When you get into games, it's about being consistent in effort and execution and sustain it for as much of the 40 minutes as you can while navigating tough moments," Schertz said.
"I didn't like our practice habits. We would do things in spurts. We're not good enough to be successful playing in spurts. We have to be consistent. Even when fully healthy, our sum has to be greater than the individual parts. That's a work in progress, but I do think the last two to three weeks our practice habits have improved dramatically," Schertz added.
Schertz was asked how best to plot the ISU season. Obviously, the goal of any team is to get better as the season goes along. Schertz is no different, but he knows it will be a game-to-game process.
"I want to see the same thing every year. People look at it as a result-based deal, but I have two goals every year I've been a head coach and this will always be the same. I want to play to the same standard every single game. Whatever our ceiling is? We want to touch that every single time we take the floor," Schertz said.
"The second thing is we want to be at our best when it matters most — at the end. When your next loss is your last loss? At that point, we want to be at our best, so how do we grow as a team and when we walk into March Madness, we're the best version of ourselves?" Schertz queried.
How do the Sycamores get there and navigate a difficult MVC? Schertz doesn't have all of the answers, but he asks interesting questions.
"The key to our success is getting like-minded in the locker room in terms of shared values. Values related to work, competition and as it relates to winning," Schertz said.
"I wish we were healthier, but I don't worry about them competing or disconnecting through adversity. I worry whether we're good enough to have the level of success we all want to have. We'll see. Can we become greater than the sum of the individual parts?" Schertz asked.
We'll all begin to find out when the Sycamores start at Green Bay on Tuesday.
