Rested or rusted? That was the central question for Indiana State’s men’s basketball game team after an 11-day layoff.
For most of Wednesday’s game against Tennessee State, the answer seemed to be rested. The Sycamores took control late in the first half and led by as much as 16 in the second half.
But once ISU was asked to break an all-out press defense by the Tigers? Rusted made a comeback.
Luckily for the Sycamores, the Tigers weren’t able to complete theirs. ISU labored to finish off Tennessee State, but the Sycamores got the job done with a 78-72 triumph.
It is ISU’s sixth-straight win, the Sycamores’ longest win streak since January 2004. Tyreke Key led ISU with 31 points, one short of his career-high. Tre Williams added 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting.
ISU had more positive stretches of play than not, but the way the Sycamores let the Tigers back in it – ISU’s lead was just four with 11.4 seconds left – didn’t sit well.
“You want to be happy after a win, but the way we played in the final seven minutes was pretty disappointing. Our guards are much better than that. We actually worked against the press, but we didn’t handle it well,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Tennessee State’s press was all-out and all-in. Using their length to their advantage, the Tigers sold out and often trapped with three players. ISU couldn’t pass over the top of the pressure and occasionally fumbled the ball away when rushed. ISU (6-4) had just nine turnovers overall, but the press had bite.
That was disappointing to Key, who thought ISU switched off a bit when the 16-point lead was reached with 9:58 left.
“We got lackadaisical towards the end. We can’t do that. We know that. We’re going to work on more situational stuff. We have to be better and be stronger with the ball towards the end of the game,” Key said.
As for what ISU did well? The Sycamores scored 20 points off of 16 Tennessee State turnovers. Key was also aggressive and did what he does best – draw fouls and get to the line. Key was 18 of 22 at the free throw line.
“He’s a nightmare to cover. He can really shoot it and he’s strong going one way with his penetration. He’s getting better at playing off his pivots which gets guys off-balance.
“He’s got the ball in his hands a lot, we’re asking him to score it, and when he’s coming downhill with the drive, he’s getting fouled every time or scoring it,” Lansing said.
Key’s ability to draw fouls is important for ISU and his 18 of 22 performance would be cherished by most, but considering Key had only missed four free throws all season? He was irritated to miss four in one game.
“I’m definitely going to come in and shoot 100 or so tomorrow,” Key said. “I hope to make 90 [out of 100]. That’s what I’m shooting for tomorrow.”
Tennessee State (7-5) led 7-0 early, but ISU withstood the early barrage and took the lead via a Key 3-pointer with 14:28 left. A 15-4 run midway through the first half gave ISU a 30-21 lead. ISU was up six at the break.
Outside of Key, scoring was hard to come by for the other Sycamores, but Williams made his presence felt in the early part of the second half. He was able to convert three buckets in the first 10 minutes of the half to help ISU reached its peak lead of 61-45. Williams has become reliable with his back-to-the-basket hook shot.
“Every time I see that first one goes in, I feel like the next one is too. I keep building on it and it keeps building my confidence,” Williams said.
Tennessee State began to press in the final 10 minutes and that’s when ISU ran into trouble. Though the turnovers weren’t acute, the press put ISU’s offense into vapor lock. ISU did not convert a field goal after the 8:58 mark.
The Tigers, however, probably didn’t take advantage as well as they could have. Tennessee State also only converted two field goals from the 5:39 to the 1:11 mark. The Tigers also missed eight free throws in the final 7:02.
Lansing was asked if he felt fortunate that ISU held on given that the Tigers missed some opportunities of their own.
“I thought they took advantage, they got it down to four,” said Lansing, who was then told that Tennessee State missed a lot of free throws. “Well, we were 5 of 20 from 3-point range. We didn’t have much production out of anybody [outside of Key] besides Tre. I thought we played pretty poorly. I don’t feel fortunate. I feel good to win, but I’m upset about the lack of poise we played with.”
The Tigers got their deficit down to four, but Cam Bacote and Key finished the game off at the line for the Sycamores.
ISU next hosts Chicago State on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.