Indiana State's baseball team found itself in a familiar situation Saturday afternoon at Hammons Field.
The Sycamores led Missouri State 13-2 in the middle of the ninth inning but were not able to complete the game because of a drop-dead time set in place due to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals' homestand taking precedence in the evening.
ISU dropped Game 2 of the series Saturday morning 4-3 in eight innings. The Sycamores are now 22-12 overall and 9-5 in Missouri Valley Conference action.
In the resumption of the suspended game from Friday, ISU did put runners on the corners with two outs, but Jack Duffy made a diving catch in center field to end the Sycamores' scoring threat in the eighth. Missouri State went on to plate the game-winning run on a sharply hit single through the left side from Mason Hull.
Zach Frey took the loss for the Sycamores, falling to 0-1 for the season.
In the matchup that started Saturday, ISU jumped out to a lead in the second inning with a Grant Magill RBI single before erupting for seven runs in the fourth.
Jordan Schaffer recorded his second home run of the season with a three-run blast to left before Ellison Hanna II singled in a run. Miguel Rivera capped off the inning with another three-run homer to the gap in left to push the Sycamores' lead to 8-0.
ISU pitcher Tristan Weaver went for a career-long eight innings and a season-high 10 strikeouts in his outing.
The Sycamores went on to add a run in each of the seventh and eighth before scoring three more in the top of the ninth.
MSU starting pitcher Hayden Minton went just 3.2 innings, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs.
Indiana State will wrap up Game 3 of the series at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday before beginning Game 4 of the series soon afterward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.