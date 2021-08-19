No Jonas Griffith. No Clayton Glasco. Those were Indiana State’s two leading tacklers in 2019 with 171 tackles between them out of the two primary linebacker spots.
ISU has almost always had proven talent in the middle of its defense, but there are no obvious experienced players who fit that usual mode this season.
Do you think that has ISU’s new linebackers lacking confidence? That would be a decided no.
“It starts with us. We’re the leaders on the team. We need to take control and control the chaos,” ISU linebacker Dayveon Higgs said.
Higgs is one of the most experienced Sycamores. He’s played 23 career games, usually on the outside. At 6-foot, he has usually used his speed to close down on ball-handlers, but he’s feeling stronger this season.
“He’s been in the program a long time. He’s gotten himself bigger and stronger, taking advantage of the time not playing, and he’s up 20 pounds, but still playing fast,” Mallory said.
Higgs, who made two starts in 2019, felt he had to put on some pounds.
“I started against Illinois State, and I played, but at the end of the game? I was beat up. I had to gain the weight just so I can last the whole season,” Higgs said.
Another player who has seen action, and who should line up on the outside, is Matt Thompson. He made four starts in 2019, usually at the hybrid linebacker-nickel position the ISU defense uses. Thompson was fifth on the Sycamores in tackles in 2019 with 40.
Eventually joining Higgs and Thompson among the linebackers will be Kelvin Broome Jr., who had a strong spring, but who has sat out ISU’s recent practices with an injury. Broome has 13 career games and 12 career tackles.
Past those players, experience on the ground is thin. Transfer Heath Stephen II, from Monroe College, has been getting a lot of reps at middle linebacker. Sophomore Johnny May has been getting time on the outside.
David Whittemore made one start in 2019 as well. Mallory said Geoffrey Brown and Jarin Johnson, both true freshmen, have also stood out.
“Those are three young guys and they just need to keep coming like the other guys have. They’re going to play a lot, we’ll probably play all of them,” Mallory said.
Sometimes lining up in the hybrid position are defenders listed as defensive backs such as JP Osafo, Nehemiah Montague and Omar Jackson.
ISU LINEBACKERS
• Proven contributors — MLB Kelvin Broome (6-1, 235, Sr.), OLB Dayveon Higgs (6-0, 225, Jr.), OLB Matt Thompson (6-0, 210, Sr.).
• New — MLB Heath Stephen II (6-2, 225, Jr., transfer from Monroe College),
• Other contributors — Tyrone Griffin (6-3, 225, RFr.), Johnny May (6-0, 225, So.), David Whittemore (6-2, 235, RFr.),
• True freshmen — Geoffrey Brown (6-1, 230, Fr.), Jarin Johnson (6-3, 225, Fr.), John Moore (6-1, 220, Fr.), Joey Shew (6-2, 210, Fr.), Blake Surface (6-2, 200, Fr.)
• Position coach — Desmond Morgan.
