Indiana State linebacker Geoffrey Brown is a case study in taking the power of opportunity.
Though Brown was an all-state linebacker from Class 6A Fishers from the powerful Hoosier Crossroads Conference, he decided to bet on himself and attend ISU without a scholarship at first.
Brown continues to cash in on his confidence in himself.
"It was a long journey, but it's one I enjoyed, because I had to work 10 times harder. Nothing was handed to me, I had to go out and get it," Brown said.
Last season, Brown was an unknown who made a name for himself with consistency and production levels that made him the Sycamores' leading tackler by seasons' end. This year? Brown isn't sneaking up on anyone, but he wants to make sure he builds on and improves from a promising freshman campaign.
"Last year was a big confidence-builder for him. As the season got going, he was more vocal. You could see him be a leader in every room. He's become one of the leaders and you have to have that at his position, being in the middle where it all starts," ISU coach Curt Mallory said on ISU's starting middle linebacker.
Brown's ISU journey began on Jan. 20, 2020 when he announced on social media that he was coming to Terre Haute to play continue his football journey. He was a walk-on, not included as part of ISU's February 2020 signing class.
"He came in with the idea he'd come here and he would be put on scholarship. It didn't take long. He was on it pretty quick," Mallory said.
Walk-ons who go on to contribute for ISU is nothing new. Mallory noted that the Fishers native isn't the only walk-on-turned starter on the ISU roster.
"We have 28 walk-ons that have earned scholarships. Jackson Byrne is our starting center. [Defensive lineman] Joey Shew is running with the ones. [Defensive back] J.P. Osafo is starting and there's other guys too. That's what this program is built on. We have guys who have come in hungry and [Brown] has taken advantage of that," Mallory said.
It wasn't quite a straight line for Brown from walk-on to dependable starter. Not too long after Brown signed, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. That threw all of the football world into chaos. Where Brown would normally be getting up to speed in the 2020 preseason? The Sycamores were not playing instead.
Given that ISU intended to play the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference spring season, Brown should have got what amounted to an extra session of spring football in the fall of 2020, but that didn't happen either.
"I got hit with COVID, so I didn't get my fall camp, but I got in the weight room and put my head down. I showed them I was a hard worker through that," Brown said.
Injuries in the ISU linebacking corps gave Brown a chance in the spring of 2021 after ISU had decided to cancel its participation in the spring 2021 season.
"I was just ready and I could play Mike or Will. That gave me a chance to play faster," Brown said.
That versatility is what got Brown his playing time, but his excellence demanded a regular job.
"He was the most durable and consistent linebacker we had and he took advantage of that. He stayed healthy and he was always available. From conference play on? He was the best defensive player," Mallory said.
Even though ISU's defense calls for a lot of personnel rotation, Brown began to carve a place for himself with consistency. In ISU's third game at Eastern Kentucky, Brown led the team in tackles with seven.
He wouldn't lead in tackles again until late in the season, but Brown was never far from the top. He had at least three tackles in all but the first two ISU games of the season.
Brown really came on by seasons' end. He co-led the Sycamores in tackles at North Dakota State on Oct. 30. Then, in the final two games against Southern Illinois and Illinois State, Brown made a leap.
He had nine tackles against the Salukis on Nov. 13 and 12 against the Redbirds on Nov. 20, helping ISU win its finale at Illinois State's Hancock Stadium.
That effort against Illinois State helped Brown overcome Michael Thomas to become the Sycamores' leading tackler in 2021.
"I have a nose for the football and the technique the coaches taught me about reading things," said Brown on his 2021 success.
Brown earned postseason notice that would have been hard to predict in August 2021. Brown was All-MVFC Newcomer and Brown was a third team Phil Steele Freshman All-American.
Not that the honors have slowed Brown's work ethic. He wants to take another step in 2022.
"I've learned how to be a leader and I've worked on my footwork. I want to be more efficient with my movements. I want to get to a spot without taking as many steps," Brown said.
As for becoming a part of ISU's cache of excellent linebackers? Brown is ready to try to reach the excellence of his predecessors.
"It's something I welcome. Coach [Brad] Wilson [ISU defensive coordinator] and coach Mallory said I'd be the next guy up. I hope to keep the play up, consistent and be that next [ISU linebacker] people talk about," Brown said.
