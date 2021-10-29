Once Indiana State lost to Missouri State on Oct. 16, the only path to a FCS playoff bid was for the Sycamores to win their remaining four games.
The Sycamores had been in this spot before. In 2018, ISU launched an unlikely playoff bid by winning its last five games of the season, the Sycamores were ultimately the last team left out of the 2018 field. In 2019, ISU won its final two games, though by then, it was too late for playoff contention.
The Sycamores find themselves in that boat again, however, unlike 2018? The degree of difficulty is significantly higher to finish strong.
After an 11-point win over Youngstown State last Saturday that got ISU moving in the right direction, the Sycamores next face No. 2 North Dakota State — the best team in the FCS division for the last decade. After a bye week, ISU then plays the Missouri Valley Football Conference's other unbeaten team — Southern Illinois.
A tough road and it starts at Gate City Field — one of the toughest venues in the MVFC. ISU will have to find a way to beat the Bison, who have won eight FCS national titles since 2010.
NDSU (7-0, 4-0) is up to their usual dominance. The Bison have beaten North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Missouri State in succession. None of the wins have been blowouts — the 20-point win over Illinois State was the largest margin of victory — but with the stopping power the Bison possess? They don't need to score much to prevail.
NDSU leads the MVFC in almost every significant defense team category. If ISU running back Peterson Kerlegrand was to repeat his 151-yard performance against YSU from last Saturday, it would be a significant accomplishment. The Bison have only allowed 240 yards per game. How does ISU counter a defense that only allows 72 rushing and 170 passing yards per game? It isn't easy.
"We have to start fast. That'll be the key because they're a team that keeps pounding and pounding you. You don't get a lot of possessions on offense when you play a team like this," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Teams don't get possessions because NDSU keeps the ball on the ground when it has it. The Bison average 256 rushing yards per game, this despite the fact that NDSU doesn't have a single rusher in the league top 10 in average yards per game. Quincy Patterson has 422 rushing yards, good for eighth on the yards list.
ISU rotates a lot of players defensively. Mallory said the Sycamores will need 'em all on Saturday.
"That's where our depth up front has to come back. We have to be able to play a lot of guys. They've been big and physical up front, they always have been and always will be," Mallory said.
Mallory was encouraged by ISU's win over Youngstown State a week ago. The Sycamores (4-4, 2-3) did successfully eliminate some of what had ailed them — inconsistent line play and running attack, defensive and special teams mistakes among them — to that point in the season.
"I thought we were more balanced on offense. We were able to run and throw it and get it to different guys. Creating turnovers was big. We have to get back to that. I was pleased with the amount of penalties, we only had three and zero on offense, and we took care of the football," Mallory said.
NDSU is a different hill to climb, and though ISU would do very well to repeat the 2012 trip to Fargo, N.D., when ISU upset the No. 1 team in the nation, there could still be improvement without the victory ISU seeks.
"The score may not have reflected it against Missouri State, but I have seen improvement from this football team. We just have to keep improving. It's coach-speak, but it's true. The biggest thing I want to see this team do is finish. We did in 2018 and we did in 2019. I want to define this team on how we finish," Mallory said.
ISU at North Dakota State
Time — 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Place — Gate City Bank Field, Fargo, N.D.
Webstream — ESPN+
Radio — WZJK-FM 105.5.
Records — NDSU 7-0, 4-0 MVFC; ISU 4-4, 2-3.
Series — NDSU leads 9-1
Last meeting — NDSU won 52-0 in 2017.
Last game — ISU defeated Youngstown State 28-17 and NDSU defeated Missouri State 27-20 last Saturday.
Next — ISU hosts Southern Illinois on Nov. 13. NDSU plays at South Dakota State on Nov. 6.
