ISU hopes to smooth things out against SEMO

On Saturday, Indiana State showed the best of itself in a first-half assault of Ball State. The second half may not have been the worst of ISU's self, but it was on the lesser side.
In the end, ISU fended off Ball State's second-half charge for a 67-57 victory, the first over a Division I opponent for the Sycamores. On Tuesday, ISU will continue to try to smooth out its rough edges as Southeast Missouri State visits for a Tuesday afternoon 1 p.m. matinee.
"You learn that if you let down a little bit? Ball State is just like the teams in our league. We have to play with the same aggression we did [in the first half]. To our credit, we answered their run, held them off and won by 10," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
What's abundantly clear through four games is how much better ISU is when Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams are on the floor. LaRavia popped his cap on a 22-point first-half effort that had the Cardinals reeling. Williams has had similar spates of production this season as well.
There's only one problem. The aggressiveness that makes both players so good also works against them. Both have had foul trouble this season. One reason ISU was out-scored 34-29 in the second half on Saturday was that LaRavia was on the bench for much of the time with four fouls. After a 22-point first half, only five points were scored after the break.
Williams had a similar long sit-down at Purdue that proved costly. ISU isn't deep in the paint — first-year JUCO transfer Ndongo Ndaw is the only option given that true freshman Nick Hittle is still out with a stress fracture — so when they get into foul trouble, it stings the Sycamores.
"They have to learn how defenses are playing them. Jake commands a lot of attention from visiting teams. They're both tough and physical, so there's always a lot of contact. Blocks and charges are difficult calls. They're still working through that," said Lansing, who also said some of their foul issues are due to ball-screen defense problems before the opposition reaches either LaRavia or Williams.
ISU (2-2) could also benefit from consistent guard play. It's an interesting mix of guards — senior Tyreke Key and junior Cooper Neese have the know-how, while true freshman Julian Larry and transfers Randy Miller Jr. and Tobias Howard Jr. are still getting comfortable with their new teammates.
"Our guard has been just OK. They've not shot the ball well, except Coop, and we had way too many turnovers [against Ball State]. We have to play a little more patient and not so over-aggressive to force the issue. We have to get better at both ends," Lansing said.
ISU will not have the services of guard Cam Bacote for an unspecified period of time. Bacote has taken a leave of absence from the team to deal with a family situation.
SEMO (2-4) is an interesting final nonconference opponent. The RedHawks are coached by former Southern Illinois standout Brad Korn, a key member of the Salukis' 2002 Sweet 16 team.
In SEMO's six games, all of them were decided by five points or less or overtime. Included was an overtime loss to a Southern Illinois team many think will be good in MVC play this season. Also included was an overtime loss at Evansville, the first victory in 22 tries for the Purple Aces.
Competitiveness shouldn't be a problem on the RedHawks' side of the coin.
"They've been in every game with a chance to win every game. They'll come in confident," Lansing said.
SEMO (2-4) is led by guard Chris Harris (16.7), guard Eric Reed (12.5) and 280-pound forward Nolan Taylor (10.7). It's the first time the two schools have played since the 2002-03 season.
SE Missouri State at ISU
Tipoff — 1 p.m. today at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 2-0. ISU last won in 2002.
Last time out – ISU defeated Ball State 67-57 on Saturday. SEMO lost to Tennessee-Martin 69-67 on Friday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) — G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 4 ppg), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 12.7), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 12.7), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11 ppg, 6 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 12.3) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6.7), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3 ppg), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 4 ppg), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.7), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 3.5), G Cam Bacote (6-3, Jr., 1 ppg), G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg), C Nick Hittle (6-10, Fr.) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, So.) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (167-156 at ISU, 11th year).
SE Missouri State RedHawks (2-4) — G Chris Harris (6-3, Jr., 16.7), G DQ Nicholas (6-1, So., 9.5), G Nygal Russell (6-4, Jr., 5.3. 6.7 rpg), G Nana Akenten (6-6, Jr., 9.2, 5.5 rpg) and F Nolan Taylor (6-7, Sr., 10.7, 6.2 rpg) are possible starters. G Eric Reed Jr. (6-2, Jr., 11.2), G Jordan Love (6-5, Jr., 6 ppg), C Nate Johnson (6-9, Jr., 3 ppg) and G Dylan Branson (6-5, Fr., 1.2) are key reserves.
Coach — Brad Korn (2-4 at SEMO, 1st year).
Injuries and absences — For ISU, G Cam Bacote (family situation), C Nick Hittle (stress fracture) and G-F Kailex Stephens (achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU hosts Drake on Sunday. SEMO is at Tennessee Tech on Dec. 30.
