ISU hopes to play MVC spoiler role as games keep on coming

Indiana State isn't in contention for the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball championship. In fact? ISU's 76-72 loss to Southern Illinois clinched the Sycamores' spot in the Thursday play-in round of the MVC Tournament for the first time since 2019.
However, the Sycamores will have a possible spoiler role in determining who does win.
Smack dab in the middle of a punishing four-game, seven-day stretch, the two games in the middle of the sandwich are against the league elite.
ISU (11-16, 4-11) goes to Drake on Monday, the make-up game for the originally-scheduled, COVID-19-delayed contest from Jan. 8. ISU then turns around and plays its regular season finale against Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Drake and UNI are a part of a five-team scramble for the MVC championship. Drake is a game behind a troika of Loyola, Missouri State and UNI. The Panthers were in first place as of this writing, but played a critical game against Missouri State on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Drake was the one team that handled the Sycamores relatively easily in league play as the Bulldogs earned an 85-67 win on Feb. 2, though the Sycamores were — per usual — within arm's length for most of the contest. ISU led by double-digits in the second half at UNI on Jan. 11, playing with just seven players in the midst of their COVID-19 outbreak, but the Sycamores ultimately fell 80-74 in overtime.
On the home front, ISU's frustrations continued. Yet another game in which the Sycamores led in the second half went down the tubes as SIU out-played ISU went it mattered.
"Being able to get that loss out of your head and focus on the next one, that's what we want to do," Neese said. "It's all we can do. All we can do is win as many as we can out of the three we've got and make a helluva run in St. Louis."
ISU's punishing schedule continues to define the second half of the Sycamores' MVC season. ISU will play games on alternating days on three of five days taking into account the SIU game on Saturday.
Have the Sycamores become used to the punishing grind?
Stephens gave credit to ISU's athletic trainers, including main basketball athletic trainer Connor Burton, for keeping the team crisp.
"They do a great job in the weight room, with re-gens [regeneration] and massages. They've been keeping our body right. We have some guys playing a ton of minutes. Going from one game to the next can be hard on the body, but they do a great job of keeping us in shape," Stephens said.
Neese also figures that every player on the roster wanted basketball to be their primary focus at this stage of their lives, so why complain about playing games?
"There shouldn't be a whole lot of complaints from us. We've been doing this our whole lives and we've put ourselves to be in shape and help our team on the floor," Neese said. "A lot of those guys in that locker room want to be professional. Going from one game to the next is just something you have to do."
ISU at Drake
Tipoff — 8 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
Records – ISU 11-16, 4-11; Drake 19-9, 10-5.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WZJK-FM (105.5). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Last time out – ISU lost to Southern Illinois 76-72 and Drake won at Loyola 83-76 on Saturday
Series — Tied 47-47. Drake defeated ISU 85-67 on Feb. 2.
Northern Iowa at ISU
Tipoff — 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WZJK-FM (105.5). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 33-30. UNI defeated ISU 80-74 on Jan. 11.
Next – ISU plays at Illinois State and Northern Iowa hosts Loyola on Saturday.
