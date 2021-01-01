ISU hopes to find defensive identity on trip to Springfield

Indiana State's men's basketball continues its search to forge a defensive identity. On Friday at ISU Arena, during the Sycamores' last practice before they flew to Missouri State? The search wasn't going so well.
ISU coach Greg Lansing and the coaching staff were not pleased with mistakes ISU's starters made in their defensive responsibilities against the Sycamores' reserves. They were implored to pay attention to the film session they had just before practice and to have show more gumption in their resistance.
The Sycamores have no choice. If they don't develop a defensive will, the offense-rich Bears will punish the Sycamores in the two-game set at JQH Arena starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"Missouri State is a good team. They put us out [of the MVC Tournament] last year. Today could have been better, but we have to be prepared and get on the scout for tomorrow," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
Missouri State ranks 42nd in the nation entering Friday's games in field goal percentage (49%) and is 56th in scoring (81.2).
It should be noted that the Bears (4-1, 1-1) have only played four Division I opponents, but Missouri State certainly had no trouble scoring in its opener at Northern Iowa on Sunday. The Bears won 79-59 and lost 85-75 against the slow-paced Panthers.
All of which should cause ISU alarm because the Sycamores have had little stopping power. The Sycamores ranked 302nd in the nation in field goal defense (50.9%) — and ISU has been just as susceptible both inside and outside the arc. The Sycamores rank in the bottom 100 in Division I in both categories.
"The team is continuing to work on having a defensive mentality. It's definitely something the coaches push. We're trying to make defense our identity and we're pretty far away from that now. We struggle playing a full 40-minute game. We're going to have to lock in. We have to be ready go," ISU forward Jake LaRavia said.
Lansing knows that if ISU doesn't have its defensive mojo going — the Sycamores will find it hard to win. In the pair of losses to Drake, ISU's defense was nonexistent in the Sunday game. On Monday, it was much better, though a few missed assignments here and there proved costly and prevented ISU from winning the close contest.
Defense hasn't been a strength of ours to this point. We've shown at times we can guard and be disruptive, but throughout 40 minutes of a game, we haven't been very good," Lansing said. "We're giving up easy baskets, even on inbounds plays, and our ball-screen defense isn't where it needs to be. There's a lot of things we have to tighten up. They pose a great challenge because they have so many ways to hurt you."
The Bears have been good because they have three proven scorers. Isiaih Mosley, a valuable reserve for the Bears in 2020, has amped up his production as a starter. The 6-5 forward has increased his scoring average by 12 points to 20.6 so far.
Guard Ja'Monta Black is averaging 16.2 points on 45.5% 3-point shooting, but the specter that haunts the Sycamores is power forward Gaige Prim.
He's good for 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds and he's brutalized the Sycamores before. In the three meetings between the schools in 2020, Prim averaged 16.3 points and converted a combined 18 of 33 from the field.
If ISU allows Prim to get near the basket, they will have trouble stopping him. Playing him one-on-one will be tough. Part of the defense has to come from preventing his easy catches.
"He's an all-around good player. Inside the arc he can shoot and post. When he catches, we have to make him uncomfortable and get the ball out of his hands," Key said.
ISU (3-4, 0-2) did get good injury news this week. The Sycamores feared that center Tre Williams might not be able to play due to a suspected concussion suffered when he tripped in Sunday's game against Drake.
However, Williams had no lingering effects on Tuesday and returned to full practice on Friday.
ISU was emphatically knocked out of the MVC Tournament one year ago in a 78-51 loss to the Bears. And though ISU did earn a rare win at JQH Arena in 2020, the Sycamores have notoriously struggled in the Ozarks. ISU is 6-29 all-time in Springfield.
LaRavia doesn't see last year's defeats as adding motivation to this year's twinbill at JQH Arena. Or is it?
"It's a new year. I don't focus much on past games. It's in the back of my mind that they beat us in the tournament and they ended our home win streak last year, but that's not something we can do anything about. We just need to play a good, hard game," LaRavia said.
ISU at Missouri State
Tipoff — 6 p.m. Saturday & 4 p.m. Sunday at JQH Arena, Springfield, Mo.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+ on Saturday, ESPN3 on Sunday. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — Missouri State leads 48-25. ISU won only its third game at JQH Arena last season, but lost the game at Hulman Center and in the MVC Tournament.
Last time out – ISU defeated Ball State 67-57 on Saturday. SEMO lost to Tennessee-Martin 69-67 on Friday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-2) — G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 2.7), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 12.7), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.9), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 14.9, 6.3 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 9.4, 5.9 rpg) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6.7), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 2.5), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 5.3), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.9), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 2.3) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (168-158 at ISU, 11th year).
Missouri State Bears (4-1, 1-1) — G Ja'Monta Black (6-4, So., 16.2), G Keaton Hervey (6-7, Jr., 6.4), F Isiaih Mosley (6-5, So., 20.6, 5.4 rpg), F Jared Ridder (6-8, Jr., 9.6) and F Gaige Prim (6-8, Sr., 18.4, 7.6 rpg) are possible starters. G Lu'Cye Pattersno (6-1, 4 ppg), G Demarcus Sharp (6-3, Jr., 4 ppg) and C Dawson Carper (7-0, Jr., 0.5 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Dana Ford (36-34 at MSU, 3rd year; 93-99 overall, 7th year).
Injuries and absences — For ISU, G Cam Bacote (family situation), C Nick Hittle (stress fracture) and G-F Kailex Stephens (achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU hosts Southern Illinois on Saturday. Missouri State plays at Valparaiso on Saturday.
