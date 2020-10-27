Transfers are a way of life in FCS football. Annually, FCS programs attempt to fill holes in the depth chart, or, strike gold with a player at an impact position, such as quarterback. Many of those transfers hail from Power Five programs as they look for their opportunity to play more.
Indiana State’s program has gone this route to build its roster for the last decade. The Sycamores’ most recent success stories have come from Big Ten schools, namely, Iowa. Quarterback Ryan Boyle and do-everything Dominique Dafney were both former Hawkeyes who performed with distinction as Sycamores.
If ISU is to feel a Big Ten impact this year, it will come in a talented wide receiver group. ISU successfully recruited former Minnesota wide receiver Harry Van Dyne and former Purdue wideout Noah Ellison. They both hope to follow the path blazed before them by Dafney and Boyle.
“When I was getting recruited, they mentioned Dom Dafney being from Iowa and myself being from Purdue. I feel like I have big roles to fill. I want to show them that I can,” Ellison said.
The pair are different kinds of receivers. Van Dyne, who had one catch for the Golden Gophers in 2019, is big. At 6-foot-5, he’s the tallest receiver, with a two-inch edge on Dante Hendrix.
Obviously, the Overland Park, Kan. native will be an enticing target on deep routes and on fade routes in the red zone.
Ellison isn’t small, he’s 6-1, but the Louisville native will likely line up in the slot and keep the chains moving.
ISU coach Curt Mallory scouted both players.
“Harry has great length and is a big target,” Mallory said.
“Noah does a good job catching the football, runs good routes and blocks well. Those guys will definitely help us.”
Both players noted that Mallory’s modus operandi as a player’s coach aided in their decision to come to ISU. The program is gaining a reputation as a place where players and coaches are on the same page.
“Minnesota was great and they had great coaches who helped me progress as a receiver, but I had a previous relationship with Coach Mallory. As soon as I entered the transfer portal, he called and I wanted to be a part of what he’s got going,” Van Dyne said.
Both players also check the right boxes in another attribute Mallory looks for.
“Our philosophy is going to be to recruit guys who are serious about their education. A lot of guys we’ve had transfer in have received their degrees from another university, or in Harry’s case, were All-Academic Big Ten,” Mallory said.
Both players also know their position is extremely deep and competitive. Hendrix, Rontrez Morgan, Daijon Collins and Dakota Caton are all experienced hands among the ISU wide receivers. It won’t be easy to break through.
“Everyone has a different skill set. I’m a bigger guy, so I can grab deep balls and go up in the red zone. Everyone is bringing different things. We’ve got a bunch of guys with a bunch of different skill sets. We have depth,” Van Dyne said.
Regardless of whether ISU strikes gold with Ellison and Van Dyne — and vice versa — they both hope they’re a big part in taking ISU football to a consistent winning level.
“These coaches know how to relate to players. I can tell this is going to be a championship program. One reason I came here was to make it a championship program and continue to work,” Ellison said.
• ISU linebackers — While ISU’s offense has familiar names at the skill spots, the Sycamores are trying to find consistent contributors at what’s usually a position of strength — linebacker.
ISU’s two best linebackers — Jonas Griffith and Clayton Glasco — have both moved on. The search for their replacements continues.
“I’m pleased with Kelvin Broome and David Whittemore [redshirt freshman from Indianapolis] has really played well for us at the inside spots. Dayveon Higgs has done some good things and Christian Hastings has too. I’m pleased with the improvement we’ve made there,” Mallory said.
• Two-minute drill — ISU will likely move its scheduled Thursday practice to Friday to avoid anticipated heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Mallory mentioned that no matter what ISU does during practice, it always includes a two-minute session.
So, beyond the obvious — the offense moving the ball or the defense stopping them — what does Mallory look for in the two-minute drill.
“There’s situations you can’t script and you have to think on the run. You want to see how people handle pressure,” Mallory said.
Mallory said two-minute drill embodies what he called the “big four” principles of a game.
“You see all big four in two-minute. Two-minute itself is part of it. You see blitz attitude, your ability to beat someone one-on-one, you get great red zone and third down work. Those are phases we work on everyday,” Mallory noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.