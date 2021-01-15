If Indiana State's men's basketball team is going to get on a winning track, the Sycamores will have to fix their offense.
The opportunity to improve offensively is there as the Sycamores play two games at Illinois State on Saturday and Sunday. The Redbirds were picked to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference and have given up 75.3 points in three MVC games.
However, paper matchups offer little comfort. ISU hasn't won at Redbird Arena since 2014, but the more recent issue is that ISU's offense isn't producing as it's capable of doing.
Part of it, certainly, is that the Sycamores have played the top three teams in the league already, but regardless of opponent, ISU's offense hasn't calibrated the flow it needs to work correctly.
"We talk about it everyday. The ball isn't sticking so much as we're over-dribbling. We have to pass and move the ball better. It has to move from side-to-side, it has to touch the paint and we have to have more patience," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
It's reflected in the numbers. ISU ranks 300th or worse nationally in seven categories — all but one of them related to offense. The category that ISU ranks lowest in? Assists per game.
The Sycamores have only averaged 10.1 assists, which ranks 328th in Division I. When you try to ascertain why this is, you run into chicken-or-egg explanations.
On one hand, ISU's offense isn't operating at the same tempo it did early in the season, so assist totals will be lower. But is ISU's offense running at a lower tempo because ball movement and movement away from the ball has waned? The two go hand-in-hand.
"We have to find ways to get better shots. It's about ball movement and moving without the ball. I have to do a better job of moving without the ball. It's something we've been working on, especially after the last game [a 58-48 loss to Loyola]," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU forward Jake LaRavia acknowledged the ball movement, but added another aspect of ISU's offense he's been trying to improve upon in practice this week.
"We've been focused on getting two or three ball reversals before scoring. I think another big part is finishing at the rim. We haven't been doing well, so we've been doing some drills on that and we have to be stronger mentally," LaRavia said.
Lansing also noted that if ISU is going to have the patience he wants, it also needs to make better decisions when the shot clock is low.
"We have to through a long possession and maybe make a tough play towards the end. Another area we've struggled in is end of the shot clock. We have to be clearly defined in what we're doing, we haven't been good at all, and that's my fault," Lansing said.
Illinois State (4-6, 1-3) has a very young team with a starting lineup consisting entirely of underclassmen or newcomers, as is the case for 6-foot-10 junior forward Dusan Mahorcic, a transfer. However, the Redbirds have shown signs of improvement.
Illinois State can convert on its own offensive end. The Redbirds are 11th nationally in 3-point percentage at 51.1% and 17th nationally in field goal percentage at 50.5%. Both percentages drop off when taking conference-only games into account and Illinois State is currently last in scoring at 59 points in MVC games.
Still, defense also hasn't been a hallmark of the Sycamores this season, so the Redbirds will provide a challenge.
"We have to guard the three-point line and ball screen. We've improved on both since league play began, but when we haven't been very good, those things have hurt us. They have a lot of guys who can shoot it and drive it," Lansing said.
Regardless of the matchup and what ISU needs to improve, the trip to Normal boils down to a simple bottom line.
"We definitely need these two. We have to have the mindset to win both of them and we have to be prepared to do it," Key said.
• Lansing and eracism — Lansing has been invited by CollegeInsider.com to be part of its eracism campaign. According to CollegeInsider.com, the ercaism campaign is, "a social inclusion movement committed to bringing forth change through education, awareness, and action with current and former college basketball coaches leading the way."
Lansing is the only current MVC coach taking part.
"I was very honored to be asked to be a part of such an important committee. We've had several Zoom calls and we're trying to bring attention to inequality, whether it be societal issues, or issues in hiring processes for black coaches. It's important and I was honored to be asked," Lansing said.
• Scheduling tweak — ISU had two changes made to its schedule by the MVC on Thursday.
ISU will now host Southern Illinois on Jan. 25-26, a Monday and Tuesday. The series with the Salukis, originally scheduled for Jan. 9-10, was canceled due to COVID-19 cases at SIU, but was ultimately replaced with a series with Loyola.
Because the Loyola series was moved up in the calendar, it created a vacancy for ISU on the weekend of Feb. 13-14. With that, ISU will now travel to Evansville for a single game on Feb. 14.
ISU at Illinois State
Tipoff — 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at Redbird Arena, Normal, Ill.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3 & MVC Network on Saturday, ESPN3 & Marquee on Sunday. Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — Illinois State leads 65-60. The teams split the 2019-20 series. ISU hasn't won at Redbird Arena since 2014.
Last time out – ISU lost 58-48 to Loyola on Monday. Illinois State defeated Evansville 73-68 on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (4-7, 1-5) — G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 2.6), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 14.6, 5.2 rpg), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.8), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11.8, 5.9 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 7.5), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3.8), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 5.4), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 1 ppg), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 2 ppg) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (169-161 at ISU, 11th year).
Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 1-3) — G DJ Horne (6-1, So., 13.4), G Josiah Strong (6-3, So., 13 ppg), G Antonio Reeves (6-4, So., 11.8), F Harouna Sissoko (6-7, Fr., 5.8) and F Dusan Mahorcic (6-10, Jr., 9.1, 7.3 rpg) are possible starters. G Dedric Boyd (6-4, Jr., 8.8), F Abdou Ndiaye (6-9, So., 5.9) and G Howard Fleming (6-5, Fr., 4.4) are key reserves.
Coach — Dan Muller (153-123 at Illinois State, 9th year).
Injuries and absences — For ISU, C Nick Hittle (stress fracture) and G-F Kailex Stephens (achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU hosts Evansville and Illinois State hosts Bradley on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.