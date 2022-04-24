Warm temperatures and a lot of wind turned Bob Warn Field into a bandbox Sunday afternoon, and Indiana State responded by tying a school record with six home runs.
Which weren't enough.
Evansville, coming off a 14-0 win over the Sycamores on Saturday, scored five first-inning runs Sunday and still had to come from behind for a 12-9 victory that gave the Aces the series win and moved them into a first-place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference standings with the Sycamores and Southern Illinois. SIU lost Sunday but still took two of three games over Dallas Baptist and DBU lurks in fourth place, a game behind the three teams at the top.
Sycamore coach Mitch Hannahs wasn't happy after Sunday's loss, but the conference standings had very little to do with his displeasure.
"I told [the Sycamores after the game], it's April 24, not May 24," Hannahs said, "and we haven't played our best baseball yet by any means."
What bothered Hannahs on Sunday was his team's approach, and before the Sycamores had even come to bat they had a new pitcher and a new catcher.
"For a lot of these young guys, they still haven't had much experience in tough Missouri Valley series like this one was," he said. "You've got to take the fight to the other guys."
Freshman Brennyn Cutts made his first-ever conference start and gave up a leadoff double to Mark Shallenberger, a two-run homer to Tanner Craig and a line-shot single to Brent Widder. Two passed balls put Widder on third, and Cutts walked Evan Berkey before giving up a long sacrifice fly to Simon Scherry. But although Berkey took second on the sacrifice fly and got to third on a wild pitch, Cutts fanned Chase Hug and was close to getting out of the inning.
But then Danny Borgstrom walked on a 3-and-2 pitch, Cutts hit Brandon Hord with a pitch to load the bases, and Hannahs had seen enough. Jack Parisi came to the mound, Grant Magill went behind the plate and Parisi induced a grounder to first base — that was booted, allowing a fourth run to score. Parisi hit Shallenberger with a pitch, and it was 5-0.
"This wind makes it tough to pitch," Hannahs said later, "but you've still got to attack hitters . . . or pretty soon the gate's open."
Jordan Schaffer hit the first pitch out of the park in the bottom of the first, and ISU got within 5-4 on a double by Randall Diaz followed by a Keegan Watson homer in the second and a solo shot by Sean Ross in the third.
Parisi pitched two scoreless innings, but gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Berkey in the top of the fourth that made it 7-4, and it stayed that way as Jared Spencer pitched two scoreless innings.
Aaron Beck led off the bottom of the sixth with a homer, and with two out Seth Gergely drew a walk. Evansville's first error of the game let the inning continue, and Tyler Nelson — after getting in an 0-and-2 hole — lifted a ball over the center-field fence for a three-run homer that gave the Sycamores their first lead at 8-7.
Momentum was fleeting, however, and frustration was about to set in.
Spencer gave up a leadoff single to Scherry and a one-out RBI double to Borgstrom that tied the game in the top of the seventh, and another two-out error allowed Borgstrom to score the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the inning, Ross reached on an error and Beck hit a screaming liner down the first-base line, but it was caught by Craig for an unassisted double play.
With one out in the top of the eighth, both Widder and Berkey hit line drives that went for infield hits, both inches away from being snagged by Diaz and then Schaffer. Scherry followed with a three-run homer, and in the bottom of the inning the Sycamores got two runners on with one out but Schaffer hit into a double play.
Beck hit his second homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth and Diaz followed with his third hit, but that was all the Sycamores could muster. It was the third time in school history that ISU had hit six homers in a game and the first time since a 1983 game against IUPUI.
"The conditions definitely favored [the Aces, who average more than a homer per game]," Hannahs said. "We're not a fly-ball team, but most of the ones we hit off them were hit pretty firm."
Indiana State next faces a struggling but dangerous Missouri State team. The Aces, who swept Missouri State a week ago, are at home for three of their last four conference series against Bradley, Illinois State and Valparaiso, although their one remaining road trip is at Dallas Baptist.
EVANSVILLE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Shallenberger rf 4-2-1-1, Craig 1b 6-1-1-2, Widder 3b 5-2-2-0, Berkey 2b 4-3-2-2, Scherry ss 4-2-2-4, Hug dh 2-0-0-0, Roberts ph-dh 2-0-0-0, Borgstrom lf 4-2-3-1, Hord c 4-0-0-0, Rumsey cf 5-0-0-0. Totals 40-12-11-10
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-1-1-1, Urdaneta 2b 5-0-0-0, Ross rf 5-1-1-1, Beck 1b-lf 5-2-3-2, Diaz 3b 5-1-3-0, Watson dh 5-1-1-2, Gergely cf 3-1-0-0, Hernandez c 0-0-0-0, Magill c 4-1-2-0, Nelson lf 3-1-1-3, Gines 1b 0-0-0-0. Totals 39-9-12-9
Evansville=500=200=230=—=12
Indiana State=121=004=001=—=9
E — Beck 2 (3), Urdaneta (6), Scherry (7), Widder (6). DP — UE 2. LOB — UE 8, ISU 6. 2B — Shallenberger (16), Diaz (11), Borgstrom 3 (5), Beck (6), Magill (5). HR — Craig (13), Schaffer (2), Watson (3), Ross (5), Berkey (9), Beck 2 (3), Nelson (1), Scherry (4). SF — Scherry (2).
Evansville=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Reinhardt=5=7=5=5=0=3
Hardman=0.2=0=0=0=0=0
Schultz=0=1=3=0=1=0
Harris (W 3-2)=3.1=4=1=1=1=1
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Cutts=0.2=3=5=3=2=1
Parisi=3.1=2=2=2=1=5
Spencer (L 1-1)=2.1=2=2=1=1=2
Fenlong=1.1=4=3=3=0=1
Hurth=1.1=0=0=0=0=1
HBP — by Cutts (Hord), by Parisi (Shallenberger), by Harris (Nelson). WP — Cutts (2). PB — Hernandez 2 (4). T — 3:05.
Next — Indiana State (21-11, 6-3 MVC) hosts Missouri State beginning Friday. Evansville (21-17, 6-3) hosts Belmont on Tuesday.
