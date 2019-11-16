ISU has to learn to beat the pack to keep offense flowing

Pack-line defense — it's what Indiana State's men's basketball team sees on a regular basis.
The Sycamores are very likely going to see it again at 4:30 p.m. Sunday when they play Ball State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
ISU (0-2) saw pack-line defense against No. 4 Louisville on Wednesday and it didn't bode well for the Sycamores. Louisville forced ISU to get away from its inside-out, dribble-drive offense and forced all Sycamores except Tyreke Key to rely on perimeter shooting. ISU was only 10 of 27 from 3-point range and couldn't hang with Louisville's own offensive onslaught.
It must be noted that Louisville has gifted athletes to give its pack-line extra bite, but the principle is the same regardless of what caliber of team ISU faces. A pack-line defense puts pressure on the ball and drops the other defenders inside the arc to make movement to and from the lane more difficult.
So how does ISU's break it and get teams to come out of it?
"The ball has to move. You're probably not going to get anything early in the possession, so you have to make them move and work. We always talk about ball and man movement against it's going to be really important against Ball State," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
That's because Ball State (2-1) will likely run its version of a pack-line too.
"People want to take away Tyreke Key's opportunities and Jordan Barnes' opportunities. We know we need to play inside-out. We feel like we have guys on the interior that we can throw it in and makes things happen. Guys on the perimeter have to be really unselfish," Lansing said.
What does Lansing think about ISU's movement so far?
"I've been pleased and we haven't forced the issue. In the past, I think we've forced the issues with early, contested threes or tried to over-penetrate against helping defenses. Our turnovers have been lower and we have to continue that," Lansing said.
Indeed, ISU has kept its turnover total in the low double-digits against both Dayton and Louisville.
Ball State will have a different look on Sunday then it has in recent seasons, when point guard Taylor Persons and big Trey Moses dominated the proceedings.
They've moved on, but the Cardinals still possess plenty of firepower. Six-foot-eight forward Tahjai Teague (16.3 ppg, 7 rpg) and 6-7 forward Kyle Mallers (10.3, 5.3 rpg) form yet another impression frontline for the Sycamores to contend with.
ISU has gone against Dayton's Obi Toppin and Louisville's Steven Enoch and Dwayne Sutton in its first two games. Will that experience come in handy against Ball State's front line?
"We don't look at it like that. It's a big challenge against an in-state rival. They're first three games are their games and our two games are ours. This is a different element," Lansing said.
In addition to Teague and Mallers, guards Ishmeal El-Amin (12.3), Jarron Coleman (8.7) and K.J. Walton (8.3) also provide defensive problems.
"They have versatility at every spot on the floor and we haven't defended very well so far this season," Lansing said.
Ball State and ISU have played much different schedules so far. ISU has taken on big boys Dayton and Louisville.
Ball State beat struggling Illinois-Chicago and Division III Defiance for its two wins, though the Cardinals nearly wiped out a 20-plus point deficit at Evansville before it fell 79-75 to the Purple Aces.
This was to be ISU's home game in the near-annual series, but with Hulman Center renovations on-going, the Sycamores moved the game to Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.