ISU has to be mistake-free to beat MVC leader UNI

The mantra coming from Indiana State's men's basketball team was clear — to beat first-place Northern Iowa, you have to be mistake-free.
"We have to play mistake-free to beat Northern Iowa. They don't shoot themselves in the foot very often. They're very defensively solid and coach [Ben] Jacobson always has them ready to go," ISU center Bronson Kessinger said.
"You have to keep compete at a high level for all 40 minutes and play fairly mistake-free. This is a veteran team that's going to play hard and not beat themselves, so we have to answer that by doing the same," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The Sycamores aren't wrong, of course, but playing mistake-free doesn't guarantee much against the talented 22-4 Panthers.
UNI's last four opponents have all had low turnover totals — Drake and Loyola had just six giveaways against UNI — and the Panthers went 3-1 in those games anyway.
The Panthers are well-built team with a special player running the show. Point guard A.J. Green is a strong candidate to win the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award. Green is averaging 20.2 points, 3.1 assists and he's converted 42 percent of his shots. Green will wear a mask on Thursday after he broke his nose
But it doesn't stop with Green. Trae Berhow is an excellent complementary scorer. Austin Phyfe is one of the MVC's best big men. Isaiah Brown erases opposing scorers. Tywhon Pickford is crafty. Spencer Haldeman, who ISU didn't face in the previous matchup on Jan. 7, converts 41.5 percent of his 3-point shots.
UNI (22-4, 11-3) has been comfortable playing its customary low-possession style, as it did when it beat ISU at the McLeod Center, or ratcheting up the tempo, as it did when it scored 95 against Missouri State on Jan. 29.
Even when a team plays well, nothing is guaranteed. Drake shot 50 percent at UNI on Feb. 15, but still lost 83-73. Loyola did manage to defeat UNI 82-73 in overtime in Chicago on Sunday, but the Ramblers had to make nearly 50 percent of their shots to get the job done.
And oh by the way? UNI has not lost consecutive games all season.
ISU, on the other hand, is licking its wounds in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Road losses at Illinois State and Bradley were one thing, but ISU's 71-58 home defeat against Missouri State was disappointing.
Lansing was upset after Sunday's game, but took a more forgiving tone on Wednesday.
"We won four in a row, then lose three in a row and we've been inconsistent with how we played, but I still believe in these guys," Lansing said. "There's a lot of basketball to be played and against Missouri State, other than the last minute-and-a-half? We played hard. I was a little hard on the guys [after the game]. We played hard, we just didn't play well. We missed shots and they got dunks in transition, so it looked worse than what it was."
One player ISU needs to get back to himself is Tyreke Key. The junior has averaged 8.7 points, well below his season average of 16 points. Lansing said Sunday that Key has to work on reading how teams are defending him.
"I need to find ways to move without the ball and read how defenses play me. They're probably going to play on top of me, so I have to screen or back-cut to get open, if that's what I need to do," Key said.
ISU's home loss to Missouri State was its first inside Hulman Center this season. The Sycamores are hoping to regain their home court mojo.
"We had the same thoughts coach did. We played hard, but didn't do enough to win. Finishing the game, we didn't look like ourselves, but you're going to have games like that," Kessinger said.
Northern Iowa at ISU
Tipoff — 7 p.m. today at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 31-28. UNI won 68-60 at McLeod Center on Jan. 7.
Last time out – ISU lost at home to Missouri State 71-58 and Northern Iowa fell 82-73 in overtime at Loyola on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 12.6), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 16 ppg), G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 5.6), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 7.7) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 8.9, 6 rpg) are possible starters. G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 8.2), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.6), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 3 ppg), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 2 ppg), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 1.3) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.5) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (162-153 at ISU, 10th year).
Northern Iowa Panthers (22-4, 11-3) — G AJ Green (6-4, So., 20.2), G Trae Berhow (6-5, Jr., 14.2, 5.7 rpg), G Spencer Haldeman (6-1, Sr., 9.2), G Isaiah Brown (6-7, Sr., 8.5) and C Austin Phyfe (6-9, So., 10.8, 7.8 rpg) are possible starters. G Tywhon Pickford (6-4, Jr., 3.6), C Justin Dahl (7-0, Sr., 3.6), F Noah Carter (6-6, Fr., 3.8) and G Antwan Kimmons (6-0, Fr., 3 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Ben Jacobson (288-172 at UNI, 14th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Chris Agbo (personal reasons) is out. C Tre Williams (eye) is probable.
Next games — ISU plays at Evansville and UNI plays at Southern Illinois on Sunday.
