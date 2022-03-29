The common theme when you look at Indiana State's football roster is how many older guys there are on the roster who haven't played regularly.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had that affect on rosters in all sports, given that players who were active at the time have had an extra year added to their eligibility.
In ISU's case? It meant that it had quite a few veterans on the field for the 2021 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Many familiar faces are gone. Long-time stalwarts like Isaiah Edwards or transfers like quarterbacks Anthony Thompson and Kurtis Wilderman have moved on.
ISU is hoping spring football practice, which began in chilly, windy conditions at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, will give some of those veterans who have waited the right grounding for when the real thing starts in August.
"I was talking to Isaiah Edwards [who among the former Sycamores there to visit] before practice. He said there's not a lot of new faces, just a lot of guys who have done their time and they're hungry. That's the nice thing," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Anchors in each unit aren't all obvious. Sure, there are reliable veterans like wide receiver Dante Hendrix and offensive linemen Jose Vazquez IV and Carter Herrin, but experience is hard to come by elsewhere, even if the players who will fill those roles have been around.
"If you look at every room, a lot of these guys have been around, going into their third years. They just haven't been around because of COVID.," Mallory said.
"You see them improving. You see a guy like Ethan Hoover [defensive back] or Geoffrey Brown [linebacker], who are really improving and jumping out. Johnny May [linebacker], Jackson Byrne [offensive line], these guys have been around, but they haven't played as much. It's their time," Mallory said.
For the veterans who have been around and who have played? They understand that they need to get things moving in the right direction.
"We have a lot of young guys who haven't played. The veterans need to set the standard, but it's going to be interesting to see this spring as far as who can play and who has the potential to play in the fall. A lot of the young guys are strong, powerful and have a lot of speed," said ISU wide receiver Dakota Caton, who is himself returning from a knee injury that wrecked his 2021 season.
There's new coaches too, most notably? New offensive coordinator Mike Bath.
"We've tried to keep the verbiage the same as we could. There will be different wrinkles in formations and how we call stuff, but we've keep things as the same as we can so he can be the only one learning," said Mallory on Bath.
The last vestige of the COVID-19 pandemic (one hopes) was that this is the first time since the spring of 2019 that ISU has entered a normal cycle.
ISU had no activity in the spring of 2020 and spring ball in 2021 was the second of two preparation sessions as ISU had practice in the fall of 2020 in anticipation of playing in the spring of 2021.
Like most springs, ISU does not have its full complement of players. There are no freshmen and some transfers are still to arrive. Still, Mallory feels that spring is just part of the offseason regimen that began back when the 2021 season ended.
Mallory credited Associate Director of Sports Performance Dave McManus for getting the Sycamores off to the start the coaching staff desired.
"Coach McManus put together a workout program, Train Heroic, where they can continue their workouts through Christmas, so it wasn't starting over when we got to January. That's where we saw tremendous gains with our players in their consistency," Mallory said.
"We were able to meet with them too. That's not something we've been able to do in the last year-and-a-half, to train, meet and work together. It's been better and it's going in the right direction," he added.
Spring ball will continue with three weekly practices until ISU's Spring Game on April 30.
