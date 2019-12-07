All wins count the same in the win-loss record, but not all victories are created equal.
Indiana State’s men’s basketball team found that out to its pleasure on Saturday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.
Adversity came in the form of the opponent – Horizon League favorites Wright State – and that was a big enough challenge, but then the Sycamores had to face up to problems self-inflicted (20 turnovers), surprising (42 bench points from the Raiders), unfortunate (a significant injury for Tyreke Key at the end of regulation) and, yes, typical for a road game (a call reversed from a charge to a block on Key’s injury with 33 seconds left).
The Sycamores rose above it all. ISU survived a late Wright State rally to force overtime and then dominated the extra period. ISU won 84-77 to earn its fifth-straight win and to get over the .500 mark after an 0-4 start to the season.
Cooper Neese led ISU with 25 points, a career-high, and Jordan Barnes added 22 points. Tre Williams added 14 points, as the Ohio native played in front of a sizable family contingent.
It was a locker room that felt unified in the wake of a win that was hard to come by.
“That’s brotherhood. We’ve been talking about being brothers with one another as long as I’ve been here and it’s paying off. Everyone is there for each other. One man goes down, the next one goes in and helps him. It feels real good,” Neese said.
“That was an incredible win. We had a lot of adversity to overcome. We were down eight points, but we had to come together, be consistent, and fight this win out,” Williams said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing knew the impact of the win too.
“We had 20 turnovers and still won the game. What a job by our guys without Tyreke in overtime. They were 1 of 9 in overtime, so we really got the defense going. What an effort against a really good team,” Lansing said.
A jubilant ISU locker room celebrated together in the wake of the victory, though without Key. ISU’s leading scorer took a knee to his face in the attempt to draw a charge with 33 seconds left in regulation. Key was down on the hardwood for a few minutes before he walked off the floor with the right side of his face covered.
Lansing said Key suffered a deep gash over his right eye and might have also suffered a concussion.
“I told him his guys picked him up and he smiled,” said Lansing, who said Key was in a lot of pain with a “UFC-like” gash.
Though 20 ISU turnovers led to 27 Wright State points scored off of the giveaways, the Sycamores did more good than bad. ISU enjoyed a 49-32 rebounding edge (Wright State center Loudon Love missed the game with an elbow injury), had six blocked shots, and shot 48 percent from the field. Wright State’s formidable starting lineup had a collective off-day as they combined to shoot 13 of 38 from the field.
In overtime, there were a lot of cooks in ISU’s stew. Wright State took the early 75-73 lead, but after ISU tied it via a Williams hook shot, a key ISU defensive sequence changed the tenor of overtime.
Wright State (7-3) had a three-shot empty possession in which Williams blocked two shots and Jake LaRavia, playing with an injured wrist, had one. Though Wright State led 77-75 after it happened, the Raiders were tentative in the paint afterwards and it affected their offense.
“That was big-time for me and Tre. During scout, a big thing was their drives and that we had to wall up, block their shots and not give up layups. It was big for me and Tre to execute that,” LaRavia said.
Neese buried the 3-pointer that put ISU in front to stay with 2:22 left and Wright State would not score again. A Jordan Barnes floater with 25 seconds left made it 80-77 and a pair of Cam Bacote free throws with 20 seconds left sealed the victory.
It was a long, hard road to that victory.
ISU led 38-33 at halftime after Barnes rode a hot streak – he was 3-for-3 in the first half from 3-point range – to score 15 first-half points. Wright State was only in the game thanks to 10 points from reserve James Manns – the Raiders’ bench would be heard from again in the second half.
ISU’s lead peaked at eight early in the second half before Wright State stormed back. Another Raiders reserve – guard Trey Calvin – scored eight points in a 14-2 Raiders surge that staked Wright State to a 49-45 lead.
From there to the Key injury, the lead changed hands eight times with two ties. ISU had a 73-71 lead on the sequence where Key got hurt.
He appeared to draw a charge on Calvin, and that was the initial call, but shortly after Key was helped off the floor, the call was reversed and Calvin had a chance to put Wright State ahead at the free throw line.
“He was deemed to be in the [charge] circle,” Lansing explained.
Calvin missed the free throw, however, and ISU missed a chance to win it in regulation when Barnes had a floater swirl out of the cylinder. However, ISU would not be denied in overtime.
ISU (5-4) has 11 days until it plays again as it hosts Tennessee State on Jan. 18 – a period of time which will help Key recover as well as Christian Williams, who missed his second straight game with hip inflammation. With exams next week, ISU can let the good of the tough win sink in.
“It’s good, especially after what happened with Tyreke, a break is best for all of us. We have positive momentum. We wanted to string a lot of wins in a row. We’ve been able to do that and its helped this team a lot,” Barnes said.
INDIANA STATE (84) – T. Williams 7-13 0-0 14, J. Barnes 8-16 3-4 22, Neese 10-15 0-0 25, Kessinger 1-2 2-2 4, Key 2-9 0-0 4, Bacote 2-5 2-2 7, C. Barnes 2-4 0-0 4, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, LaRavia 1-4 0-0 2. 34-70 FG, 7-8 FT, 84 TP.
WRIGHT STATE (77) – Hall 3-10 0-0 7, Wampler 1-11 3-4 5, Holden 3-5 1-2 7, Basile 4-8 2-2 11, Ash 4-8 1-2 9, Potter 2-4 0-0 5, Calvin 5-12 2-3 15, Manns 5-9 0-0 13. 29-71 FG, 9-13 FT, 77 TP.
Halftime - ISU 38-33. End of regulation – 73-73. 3-point goals - ISU 9-22 (Neese 5-9, J. Barnes 3-6, Bacote 1-2, Key 0-3, C. Barnes 0-2); WSU 5-14 (Calvin 3-8, Manns 3-4, Gentry 1-3, Hall 1-2, Basile 1-2, Potter 1-1, Wampler 0-5, Ash 0-2, Basile 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 49 (Key 9, T. Williams 7, LaRavia 7, Neese 6, C. Barnes 5, Team 5, J. Barnes 4, Bacote 2, Washington 2, Kessinger, Agbo); WSU 32 (Wampler 11, Basile 7, Hall 5, Manns 4, Calvin 2, Holden, Potter, Team). Assists - ISU 12 (J. Barnes 5, Key 5, Bacote, LaRavia); WSU 16 (Wampler 5, Hall 3, Ash 3, Potter 2, Basile, Calvin, Manns). Steals - ISU 5 (J. Barnes 3, Key, Bacote); WSU 6 (Ash 2, Calvin 2, Basile). Blocks - ISU 6 (T. Williams 2, LaRavia 2, J. Barnes, Agbo); WSU 2 (Hall, Holden). Turnovers - ISU 20 (J. Barnes 4, Key 4, Bacote 3, Agbo 3, C. Barnes 2, LaRavia 2, T. Williams, Neese); WSU 12 (Hall 5, Basile 4, Wampler, Potter, Manns). Total fouls - ISU 16, WSU 14. A – 3,509.
Next - ISU (5-4) hosts Tennessee State on Dec. 18. Wright State (7-3) hosts Southern on Thursday.
