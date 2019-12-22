On Sunday at Hulman Center, Indiana State observers were going to find out if Indiana State’s men’s basketball team was naughty or nice against visiting Chicago State in the last pre-Christmas game on the schedule.
With Chicago State being a perennial Division I doormat, anything short of a blowout would have been placed on the naughty list.
In the end, ISU’s gift to its fans was a nice 85-64 victory. Nice not only because of the ease of victory, but the manner in which the Sycamores carried it out.
“I thought we handled it the right way. We came out ready to play. We met the expectation, I thought, and we didn’t have the lackadaisical way we had the last game. I thought everyone played good,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU won its seventh straight game, matching a streak last accomplished in December 2013 and January 2014. After an 0-4 start, the Sycamores (7-4) are now three games over .500.
ISU never trailed in the contest and never had its lead drop below a 13-point gap after halftime. ISU shot 54.5 percent from the field and had four players in double-figure scoring.
Tyreke Key and Jake LaRavia co-led the Sycamores with 17 apiece. Cooper Neese had 11 points and Tre Williams scored 10. Jordan Barnes had six assists.
Key scored his points in just 23 minutes of action, but LaRavia and Williams continued to impress in the paint. They combined to make 10 of 13 from the field, impressive efficiency from a pair of freshmen.
“For me? I wasn’t used to the post coming into college. I had to work my way into it. I found out with my length and height it was an easier shot and that’s all the confidence I need,” LaRavia said.
LaRavia also demonstrated ruthlessness after he was the victim of a flagrant foul by Chicago State’s Jace Colley in the second half. Six possessions later, LaRavia stormed down the lane and tried to dunk over the top of Colley. The dunk didn’t find the mark, but LaRavia went to the line.
It was a touch of swagger not seen in the lane for several years from an ISU post player.
“I really wanted that dunk,” LaRavia said.
“He’s a lot like Matt Renn. He thinks he’s pretty darn good. He’s got some toughness to him. He’s very fiery, competitive and he’s very talented,” said ISU coach Greg Lansing on LaRavia. “He and Tre aren’t playing like freshmen, but they have some lessons coming up in the Valley.”
Also impressive was ISU’s start to the contest. ISU wanted to be aggressive after the Sycamores eased back on the throttle late against Tennessee State in the previous contest. The Sycamores scored on 10 of its first 13 possessions to take a 20-12 lead. Apart from a 3-pointer by Key? All of the points were scored (or a player was fouled) within two feet of the basket.
“The one thing we talked about it the locker room before the game was showing them who the better team was and who plays harder. I think we showed that in the first part of the game. We went up 11-3 in the first four minutes. We showed them we wouldn’t underestimate them and we were here to play,” LaRavia said.
ISU shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first half. The only thing that kept the Cougars (4-10) within arm’s length — ISU’s halftime lead was 40-25 — were eight ISU turnovers and some missed free throws.
“Most of them were self-inflicted and stuff we can take care of,” said Lansing on the turnovers.
Ten of the 11 Sycamores who played in the second half scored, including walk-on Keon Sellers, who scored his first career point. Chicago State, one of the youngest teams in Division I, simply did not have the experience or defensive wherewithall to stop the Sycamores.
The reward for ISU’s seven-game win streak is that the players will not have to practice on Christmas Day, a rarity at this time of year. It helps that ISU’s next game isn’t for eight days when Southern Illinois visits on Dec. 30 to start Missouri Valley Conference action.
“I’m happy where we’re at right now,” Key said. “I finally get to go home for Christmas. It feels good.”
CHICAGO STATE (64) – Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Colley 5-10 0-2 10, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, I. Lewis 6-11 2-4 17, X. Johnson 6-17 4-4 17, Bigirumwami 3-3 0-0 6, M. Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, Gholizadeh 2-5 0-0 5. 26-62 FG, 6-10 FT, 64 TP.
INDIANA STATE (85) – T. Williams 5-6 0-0 10, J. Barnes 2-4 1-2 6, Neese 2-7 5-6 11, Key 8-12 0-0 17, LaRavia 5-7 7-12 17, Bacote 2-4 2-2 8, Kessinger 2-3 1-2 5, C. Williams 0-2 1-2 1, C. Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, Sellers 0-1 1-2 1. 30-55 FG, 18-28 FT, 85 TP.
Halftime – ISU 40-25. 3-point goals - CSU 6-20 (I. Lewis 3-5, X. Johnson 1-5, Jones 1-3, Gholizadeh 1-3, Marble 0-2, Colley 0-1, M. Johnson 0-1); ISU 7-15 (Neese 2-4, Bacote 2-3, J. Barnes 1-3, Key 1-2, Washington 1-2, C. Barnes 0-1). Rebounds - CSU 34 (X. Johnson 10, Colley 5, Jones 4, I. Lewis 4, Gholizadeh 4, Team 4, Bigirumwami 2, Hunt); ISU 35 (LaRavia 7, Key 5, Neese 4, Team 4, T. Williams 3, Washington 3, J. Barnes 2, C. Williams 2, Kessinger). Assists - CSU 8 (X. Johnson 4, I. Lewis 2, Colley, Hunt); ISU 14 (J. Barnes 6, C. Williams 3, LaRavia 2, Neese, Bacote, C. Barnes). Steals - CSU 6 (X. Johnson 4, M. Johnson, Jones); ISU 9 (Key 3, T. Williams, C. Barnes, Neese, LaRavia, Bacote, Kessinger). Blocks - CSU 3 (Hunt 2, Colley); ISU 4 (LaRavia 3, T. Williams). Turnovers - CSU 18 (X. Johnson 5, Bigirumwami 3, I. Lewis 3, Jones 2, Colley 2, Gholizadeh 2, Hunt); ISU 15 (LaRavia 3, C. Williams 3, Bacote 2, T. Williams, Barnes, Neese, Key, Washington, Sellers). Total fouls - CSU 21, ISU 12. Fouled out – Colley. Technical fouls – Colley, Jones. A – 3,449. T – 1:51.
Next - ISU (7-4) hosts Southern Illinois and Chicago State (4-10) plays at Missouri on Dec. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.