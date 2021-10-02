ISU gives away too many mulligans in road loss at South Dakota

At first, the mulligans that Indiana State issued to South Dakota on Saturday were an inconvenience. A missed third down stop here, a defensive holding there, the kind of things that sting, but that a team can play their way out of with better execution.
However, the mulligans ISU gave to the host Coyotes kept piling up and they became an avalanche in the second quarter.
South Dakota scored 21 points in the second period, and though the Sycamores played better in the second half, the hole they dug for themselves proved too deep in a 31-10 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss at the DakotaDome.
“Nobody’s going to feel bad for us right now. Nothing is going to change unless we change it,” said ISU tight end Zach Larkin, who caught a touchdown pass. “It’s very hard, it’s very frustrating knowing you had a good gameplan coming in … and I think we did. WE just weren’t able to execute it. No one is happy in [the locker room] right now.”
There was little to write home about from a statistical point of view for the Sycamores. ISU had only 205 yards of total offense, the majority of it via the air as ISU’s ground attack has gone into vapor lock.
ISU only rushed for 33 yards. Even taking into account two Coyotes sacks, the total only goes up to 51 yards when those are taken out of the equation. For a team that is predicated on running the ball, the lack of any ground attack holds everything back, though ISU coach Curt Mallory pointed out that pressure isn’t being taken off of ISU’s runners with consistent passes completed downfield.
“We’re not running the ball and then when we try to throw it deep, we don’t convert. They started putting nine guys in the box, and when we have a chance to make a play, we have to make it,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “It starts up front. We’re not running it well enough right now and when we go down the field, we have to make plays.”
ISU ended up playing two quarterbacks against the Coyotes, but not in the way anyone thought. Kurtis Wilderman has an injured shoulder and didn’t make the trip. Anthony Thompson started and played for the majority of the game, completing 16 of 24 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He suffered a foot injury on ISU’s second-half touchdown drive and was replaced by untried freshman Cade Chambers.
“It was 24-10 and Anthony hurt his foot. I think he’s OK, we’ll know more tomorrow, but he couldn’t run or push off. We felt he wasn’t mobile enough to continue. Cade got some valuable experience,” Mallory said.
The ISU defense was wildly inconsistent, sometimes stopping the Coyotes, sometimes being raked over the coals. Nate Thomas rushed for 111 yards and quarterback Carson Camp threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. All of this despite the fact ISU stopped the Coyotes on third down more often than not.
“We have to attack the things we work on in practice, like tackling. I tackled poorly,” ISU safety Michael Thomas said. “You limit big plays by being disciplined. Big plays are usually a result of missed tackles or miscommunications.”
When ISU (2-3, 0-2) tied the game early in the second quarter via a 41-yard Alan Selzer field goal, it seemed the Sycamores were in a good spot. The Coyotes (3-2, 1-1) were held to a field goal on their lone first-quarter threat and the ISU offense has showed signs of life by converting some third downs under Thompson’s watch.
But those mulligans began to be issued by ISU on the next South Dakota series. After an intentional grounding penalty created a second-and-long, ISU let the Coyotes out of jail as Brett Samson caught a 23-yard pass. Later, ISU seemingly had the right defense called on a short swing pass from South Dakota quarterback Connor Camp to running back Travis Theis, but Theis managed to get to the edge anyway, and gained 22 yards. On the next play, a downfield defensive holding put the Coyotes inside the ISU 10.
The Sycamores held the Coyotes out of the end zone and forced a 4th-and-goal at the 1, but Samson caught a touchdown to make it 10-3.
Then the problems began to cascade for the Sycamores.
On the ensuing kickoff, J.J. Henderson caught the ball just barely into the end zone. He was indecisive on whether to bring it out for a return and he stepped over the goal line. Forced at that point to return it, Henderson was buried at the ISU 9. The ISU offense couldn’t dig out of the poor field position and the ensuing punt gave the ball to the Coyotes at the ISU 47.
Cook made ISU pay right away. He found Carter Bell, who beat Johnathan Edwards in coverage, at the ISU 20. Bell then side-stepped both Edwards and safety Michael Thomas for a demoralizing touchdown to put the Coyotes up 17-3.
From that point, nothing went right for the Sycamores for the rest of the quarter. After another three-and-out, ISU’s defense was drawn offsides twice and allowed three double-digit gains, including a 10-yard touchdown catch by Samson to make it 24-3.
It was the second week in a row ISU let the game get away in the second quarter. South Dakota’s 21-point outburst on Saturday follows a 17-point second quarter for South Dakota State on Sept. 25.
“We made some mistakes and they were constant in critical situations. They made plays in critical situations and we did not. For two weeks in a row, we’ve done things that have hurt us. We’re not playing well enough to do those sorts of things,” Mallory said.
ISU showed a bit more life in the third quarter. The defense stopped the Coyotes three times, twice after Thompson was intercepted. Thompson then led a 7-play, 84-yard scoring drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Larkin. It was 24-10, ISU had time, and if could maintain the momentum, it had a puncher’s chance of getting back into it.
That didn’t happen. Two series later, South Dakota marched 40 yards in six plays, capped by a 15-yard Theis run that made it 31-10 with 12:20 left in the final period, putting the game out of the Sycamores’ reach.
ISU hosts Western Illinois at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
