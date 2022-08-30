ISU gets commitment from K.C.-based forward Manyawu

Indiana State's men's basketball system calls for big men who can handle the ball and shoot it if they can.
To that end? ISU hopes it found its man in Kansas City native Cameron Manyawu.
110% committed #gosycamores pic.twitter.com/4MmhYvKfB7— Cameron Manyawu (@CameronManyawu) August 30, 2022
The 6-foot-9 big man committed to ISU on Tuesday. He will join the Sycamores as a true freshman for the 2023-24 season.
"I really like the coaching staff. It's a nice place. It's a nice campus, not too big, not too small. Playing with the players, it felt like home, it felt like how I feel here with a nice family vibe," Manyawu said.
Offensively, Manyawu can run and spread the floor. He can also put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, a key attribute in Schertz's offense. And, if need be, he can post up. Defensively, Manyawu is a shot-blocker and is an effective rebounder.
"I'm a versatile forward. I can get rebounds and push it on the break. I have an improving jumper and I play hard on defense and I can defend the rim. At Indiana State, they play position-less basketball, you have to have a high IQ. I feel it fits me perfectly," Manyawu said.
Manyawu made his ISU visit back in June. ISU initially showed interest in December when ISU assistant coach Bryston Williams made contact with Manyawu.
"Bryston and my coach [Chris Neff] are real tight, so he came and talked to me in the middle of December. He felt I had the tools to be a good player," Manyawu said. "I started playing my AAU season and I kind of blew up my first weekend of playing. That's when they got in-touch with me."
Manyawu plays for and attends Kansas City Staley and counts Iowa State commit Kayden Fish and Colorado State commit Kyan Evans as his teammates with the Falcons.
Manyawu shot 61% and had 5.2 rebounds (2.4 were offensive boards) for the Falcons, who were 27-5 and who finished in third place in Missouri's Class 6A division — the largest enrollment division in the state. (Christian Brothers, alma mater of current ISU guard Rob Martin, won the championship in the same division.)
Manyawu also averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 blocks and one steal for Staley.
He plays for the 816 Hoops Shamet AAU team. Landry Shamet, former Wichita State star and current Brooklyn Net, is one of the program's most prominent alums.
Manyawu had offers on the table from Valparaiso, Oral Roberts, South Dakota and South Dakota State.
Per NCAA rules, ISU coach Josh Schertz is not allowed to comment on Manyawu until he signs his Letter Of Intent.
