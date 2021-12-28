The college basketball scheduling chaos that the COVID-19 surge has created has given Indiana State’s men’s basketball team an unexpected chance at redemption of sorts.
ISU was originally to play Division I Coppin State as a pre-Missouri Valley Conference tune-up at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but the Eagles went into COVID-19 quarantine. ISU tried to get a Division I opponent to fill the home date, but when that wasn’t happening as quickly as they would have preferred, ISU chose to replace Coppin State with Midway College, a different set of Eagles for the still-7 p.m. tipoff.
Midway hails from the River States Conference – the same league that hosts Oakland City (and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods) – and the last time the Sycamores were seen? ISU struggled to put away an Oakland City team that had two wins entering the contest. ISU ultimately prevailed 78-69, but it was a one-point game at the last media timeout.
In the wake of the close shave, ISU coach Josh Schertz said, “the wrong team won.” ISU forward Kailex Stephens said he considered the win to be a loss in his own mind.
“The last game we came in knowing [Oakland City] was a NAIA team and maybe we didn’t come in with full focus and being ready to play. It was honestly embarrassing,” ISU swingman Cam Henry said. “People come out for us to put on a show and see us play hard. That’s the least we can do is play hard and the last game? We didn’t do that.”
Henry said the Christmas break with family certainly helped his focus.
“We got to fill our cups by seeing our families. Those couple of days really brings back why I do this, why I practice, why I lift and get treatment. It brings that motivation back into your mind and we had a good week of practice too,” Henry said.
Schertz doesn’t need to be loquacious about the stakes here. ISU knows what happens when they don’t bring a full effort.
“I talked about appropriate fear last time and it fell on deaf ears. I haven’t talked about that as much this time because all I’ve been telling them is that Midway beat Oakland City. They’re better than Oakland City and we weren’t,” Schertz said. “Now, we’re much better than how we played against Oakland City. We have to prove it between the lines.”
Midway (7-4) has the distinction of being the first ISU opponent whose last game came against ISU neighbors Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The Eagles bested the first-year Pomeroys 99-67 on Dec. 19.
The Midway, Ky.-based Eagles, who play at the NAIA level, are tops in their division with 36 field goals made per game. The Eagles are led by guard Donnie Miller (21.9), forward Raekwon Evans (17.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg), guard Recardo Travis (13.9) and guard Cory Gardner (11.5). The Eagles give up points too at the rate of 80.2 per contest.
“Coach has been preaching defense all year. Stops will get us transition. If we can get stops and limit them on the rebounds? That gets us into transition which is what we’re good at,” ISU guard Xavier Bledson said.
ISU should be armed with one weapon it didn’t have against Oakland City. ISU guard Cooper Neese practiced on Wednesday. He missed the Oakland City game with back spasms.
In fact, the only player missing from ISU’s Wednesday practice was guard Quimari Peterson.
n Bradley game – ISU is still scheduled to host Bradley at 1 p.m. on Sunday. However, the Braves are currently paused due to COVID-19 cases.
As with everything else in the world of sports at present, it will likely be a wait-and-see situation as far as whether Sunday’s game is played. Until something changes? ISU is obviously preparing as if Valley play begins at Hulman Center on Sunday.
“There’s a lot we don’t know. With the new CDC guidelines about returning five days [instead of the 10 previously suggested]? Right now, the NCAA has not changed the guideline. I’m sure they will, but it hasn’t taken place yet. A lot of that is up in the air,” Schertz said.
As of when this was written, the Missouri Valley Conference had not rescinded its policy that a game that cannot be played by a team will be considered a forfeit. Schertz said there was a meeting about it on Sunday, but the league did not change the policy.
Part of the reason is that there’s no minimum standard in place in the MVC for a school to call off a game. Some leagues have gone to a threshold of being under seven players and one tier-1 coach being available to cancel a contest.
“It’s tough. Every school is operating at their own discretion. You can have one player out and say you’re not playing. You can have five out and say you are playing. There’s no threshold. I’d like to see something uniform where if you meet this criteria? You will play,” Schertz said.
Schertz explained the potential problem further.
“You could have teams say, ‘Our best player is out. He’s the only one out, but we’re not going to play. We’ll take it as a no-contest.’ [Having the forfeit rule] puts the onus on you to not cancel,” Schertz said. “I prefer a threshold, but given the way we’ve done it? With it being at the school’s discretion. The forfeit at least creates the incentive that if you have four starters, you play.”
