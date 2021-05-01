During the first two series of the Indiana State spring game, it appeared as if it was going to go the way of the previous week's scrimmage — one dominated by the defense.
Quarterbacks Kurtis Wilderman and Anthony Thompson were sacked a combined three times in their first series and there were some punishing hits on some of ISU's receivers.
However, as the game went along, it became apparent that ISU's offense does have some promising attributes, and in the end, the final activity of ISU's spring football practice took on a much-more even tone.
After the slow start, all three of the quarterbacks trying to earn a starting spot — Wilderman and Gunnar See are returning veterans and they're battling Northern Illinois transfer Thompson — all had promising series.
See was arguably the best on Saturday. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. It was See's series which saw the offense turn its fortunes around. Starting from the defense's 30-yard line, See was 4-for-4 on the series, completing all four throws to Dante Hendrix, who was laid out by safety Michael Thomas on his first target, but shook it off and was excellent afterwards. See finished the series by rolling right to hit Hendrix for a 3-yard touchdown strike.
"Our defense is stout. My goal was to get the offense going. We didn't want to have another Saturday like we did last Saturday," Hendrix said.
Hendrix, who finished with five catches for 46 yards, also figured prominently on Thompson's first productive series, catching a 26-yard pass on a 60-yard scoring drive, the longest of the day. After a slow start, Thompson would complete 6 of 9 passes for 49 yards and one interception.
Wilderman, who led the No. 1 offense out of the gate, was slowest to get on-track, though on his third series, he came together, completing 5 of 11 passes for 34 yards after only completing one of his first six attempts.
All of the above gives ISU coach Curt Mallory food for thought on the fate of the quarterback position.
"You go back-and-forth so much, but I saw good things from each of them and I have all spring. Gunnar and Anthony have really made some strides. I'm really pleased with how Gunnar has improved in a year's time. Anthony hasn't played a lot of football. They've learned the offense and made good strides. Kurtis has confidence and that goes with his experience. He's calmer. They'll keep competing," Mallory said.
For his part? Hendrix sees benefits in all three quarterbacks vying for the starting job.
"The neat thing about them is they root for each other. They can all make great throws. It's going to take who has the confidence and leadership. I think all three of them can lead us. They all do different things, but I have a lot of faith in all three of them," Hendrix noted.
Elsewhere on the offensive side, ISU ran the ball well. Between them, running backs Peterson Kerlegrand, Matt Sora, Dawson Basinger and Malik Ingram rushed for 127 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. Kerlegrand scored ISU's only other touchdown of the day, running to the left side for six yards on a Thompson-helmed series.
"We pride ourselves on running the ball, it's the basis of our offense. When we come out and run the ball like we can, it opens it up for everyone. We're happy with everything we have on the offense," ISU left guard Isaiah "Big Tuna" Edwards said.
The offense looked better, but the defense certainly didn't look bad. The only really big play the offense gained was a 45-yard tipped ball pass to Noah Ellison on a Thompson pass, but that gain was wiped out due to a holding penalty. ISU had nine plays that gained double-digit yardage out of the 65 plays they ran.
"Other than the tipped ball, it was pretty clean for the defense. There were no big pass plays. Throughout spring ball, we've had mistake-free defense. Not a lot of busts," Mallory said.
Thomas really likes the depth the defense can bring to the table.
"We showed some good things and it representative of what we've wanted to show throughout spring ball. We had fun and we communicated well," Thomas said. "The young guys I hadn't seen play were the main thing I learned about us in spring. I'm excited about all of the young safeties and linebackers. We had assumed the best, but we hadn't seen it from the young guys yet. Now we've seen it."
The most notable special teams battle was dead-even. Kickers Connor Tierney and Alan Selzer engaged in a mano-a-mano field goal battle between series. They matched each other at every turn. Both made their field goals out to 49 yards and both missed at the same length — 34 yards — when both perhaps over-compensated for the wind and drove their kicks wide.
"I'm really excited about our specialists. Our punters are good with a good backup. We've got two good kickers. We've got two good holders and I really like our returners," Mallory said.
Injury-wise, the only player who had to be helped from the field was offensive lineman Josh Weichel, and he walked off under his own power. There were some notable players who sat out.
Defensive linemen Inoke Moala and Cade Peratt and safety Kaelub Newman sat out on the defensive side, all are starters. As did defensive back C.J. Rutherford, defensive lineman Kris Reid and linebacker Heath Stephen II.
On the offensive side, tight ends Zack Larkin, Henry Woodcock, Jack Schmitz were out. As were receivers Harry Van Dyne, Phazione McClurge Malachi Qualls, and quarterback/athlete Michael Haupert.
"We came out pretty healthy. Most of the guys who were out today were precautionary," Mallory said.
This was the first time ISU football players have played in front of a crowd since the 2019 season. Among those in attendance were former Sycamores Dalton Jones, Michael Ghant, Tate Leavitt and current Green Bay Packers tight end Dominque Dafney.
Larkin, who was in a boot, but who has an injury that shouldn't threaten his 2021 season, also received the Sean T. Whiten Award.
Individual statistics
Rushing — Peterson Kerlegrand 8-38, 1 TD, Matt Sora 6-37, Dawson Basinger 4-29, Malik Ingram 7-23, Gunnar See 2-8, Ethan Cain 2-4, Anthony Thompson 1-(-7), Kurtis Wilderman 2-(-9).
Passing — Wilderman 5-11-0, 34, Thompson 6-9-1, 49, See 6-7-0, 27, 1 TD, Cade Chambers 2-3-0, 30, Cain 1-3-0, 2.
Receiving — Dante Hendrix 5-46, 1 TD, Daijon Collins 3-13, Sora 2-25, Rontrez Morgan 2-8, Basinger 2-7, Dakota Caton 1-17, Kerlegrand 1-7, DeAndre Rhodes 1-6, Matae Thomas 1-6, Max Klein 1-5, Michael Vazquez 1-2.
Sacks — Kaleb Brewer, Matt Thompson, Henrik Barndt, Jordan Lawrence.
Interception — Tyce Ferrell.
