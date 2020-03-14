ISU freshman honored by MVC

Indiana State guard Del’Janae Williams was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference last week as she was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team.
Williams led all freshman in the Valley with 1.7 steals per game, which was sixth overall in the conference. She also ended her season with 50 steals to lead the Sycamores and her total was the fifth-most in the MVC.
A Detroit native, Williams was fourth on the Sycamores in scoring, averaging 8.0 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds, a team-leading 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Williams recorded a season-best 23 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists on Nov. 19, 2019, against Illinois-Chicago. She also tallied 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in an upset win over Northern Iowa on Feb. 13.
