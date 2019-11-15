Nothing about a football season — good or bad — is inevitable. Indiana State and Youngstown State's football teams have both learned that truism the hard way in 2019.
ISU, picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll, has suffered an injury-marred campaign that has seen them fall short of the high hopes the Sycamores entered the season with.
YSU started 4-0 and was in realistic FCS playoff contention as recently as the end of October. However, a run of poor MVFC play — compounded by a devastating injury for quarterback Nathan Mays — sent the Penguins reeling.
Both will be playing for pride at 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium, but while there's nothing written in stone for any season, one thing is inevitable — the emotion of Senior Day.
A total of 23 Sycamores will walk on Senior Day. Those seniors have come in during various stages of the program's development, but the fifth-year seniors have seen almost everything in their time as Sycamores. \
They were recruited during the playoff season of 2014, they experienced a coaching change after the 2016 season, they went winless in 2017, only to be snubbed for a playoff bid after a bounce-back 2018 season.
"As much as I don't like thinking about it? You think about it. There's a lot of emotions you go through. Football is all I've known for 4 1/2 years and you're entering a new chapter of your life," ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith said.
Regardless of how the 2019 season has gone, both Griffith and center Wyatt Wozniak feel like the program is in better shape than it was when they arrived.
"We didn't get what we wanted our senior year, but I feel like the program is on the right track. Hopefully, we've left it in a better place. We wanted to leave an impact on guys to give it their all and leave an impact on the community as well. We wanted people to say, 'He's more than just a football player. He carried himself in a specific way and was respectful.' That's how I want to be remembered as," Griffith said.
"I feel like we came here and it wasn't great when we started. But every year, including this year, I still feel like the program is getting better. It's something to hold your head up high for," Wozniak said.
As for the game itself? ISU did everything right but get the win in a tight 17-9 loss at Northern Iowa last Saturday. ISU had chances to win, spoiling a big one late in the contest with ill-timed penalties, but perhaps the main thing the game demonstrated was how important linebacker Clayton Glasco is to the Sycamores' fortunes.
Glasco missed three games with an upper body injury and in the time he missed ISU plummeted to the bottom of the league in rushing defense, giving up a whopping 5.7 yards per carry in MVFC. With Glasco back, and against a physical UNI offensive line, ISU only allowed the Panthers to rush for 2.8 yards per carry.
"Getting Clayton back was huge and a huge piece of our defense. We feed off of each other," Griffith said. "With him? Guys feel more comfortable. We did spring camp and fall camp together. Having someone you're comfortable with is huge."
Statistically, YSU (5-5, 1-5) has one of the best offenses in the league, but much of the production occurred when Mays was healthy. Mays broke his leg in a 56-17 loss to North Dakota State.
The Penguins scored 21 in a loss at South Dakota last week with Joe Craycraft at the helm.
"It's not a lot of change because [Craycraft] has played some during the season. He throws it as well, if not better [than Mays]. It's one of the most talented teams we've seen," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
YSU's defense has given up 35 or more points in four of its six MVFC games. The threats are up front as defensive ends Ma'lik Richmond and Justus Reed are among the leaders in sacks in conference games.
ISU quarterback Gunnar See returned to practice this week, but Mallory said he intends to start Kurtis Wilderman, who had an improved effort at UNI with 220 yards as ISU posed a deep threat with its passing game for the first time in several contests.
ISU has two games left and it just wants to finish on a high note.
"We do have a lot of pride and something Coach Mallory said stuck with me. He said you may not have a winning season, but you want a winning program. They have great academics, they have great everything and it correlates to wins in the future," Griffith said.
Youngstown State at ISU
Time, place — 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium.
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 3-7, 1-5, YSU 5-5, 1-5.
Last games — ISU lost 17-9 at Northern Iowa and YSU lost 56-21 at South Dakota.
Series — YSU leads 22-6.
Last meeting — ISU won 43-17 in Youngstown last season. ISU hasn't beaten YSU in Terre Haute since 2015.
Next — ISU plays at Missouri State and YSU hosts Illinois State next Saturday.
