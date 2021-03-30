Indiana State defensive end Inoke Moala didn't mince words when asked what his reaction was when ISU coach Curt Mallory elected to opt out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference's spring football season on Jan. 11.
"When I first heard the news? We were furious. We were all livid," Moala said. "Now? We're seeing that Coach Mallory knows what he's talking about. We put our trust in him."
"We're young men and we're stubborn. We don't look to the future, we want to do this and want to do this right now. We were mad when he canceled the season, but now that we look back on it? It's a blessing. Now we're back, bigger, faster and stronger," Moala added.
ISU football has avoided some of the problems that have plagued the MVFC teams that elected to played. Several MVFC games have been postponed or canceled, including the always important North Dakota State-South Dakota State rivalry game, which was postponed on Tuesday. Illinois State took the drastic step to opt out of the remainder of its spring season on March 21 thanks to a crush of injuries on its defensive line.
Meanwhile, the Sycamores laid low and got their bodies ready for a normal routine. On Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, ISU opened spring practice in preparation for what they hope is a normal 2021 fall season.
The return to normal activity after over a year of uncertainty was a much-welcome development for the Sycamores.
"It's nice to be on a schedule we're familiar with. In the fall when we were practicing, it was like we were in spring, but it was technically the fall. When we were notified we were opting out, it was back to day one and back to basics. Having that schedule let's guys know how to train and how to prepare," ISU quarterback Anthony Thompson said.
ISU's players have watched their compatriots around the rest of the MVFC and the hurdles they've tried to clear in getting a season completed. The MVFC planned an eight-game league-only spring schedule. To date, only two programs — Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa — have played all of their games. SIU is only on that list by technicality as it lost its still-to-be-played game with Illinois State.\
"It's a relief to have not gone through that. Not only have we had the opportunity to get bigger, faster and stronger, but all of these other teams are playing. We're in the weight room getting stronger and no one wants to play 20 games in a year. I trusted Coach Mallory whether we played or not. By not playing? We kept things going in the direction and more in control," ISU offensive lineman Isaiah "Big Tuna" Edwards said.
Mallory has watched the teams in the rest of the league try to make their way through the season. He didn't take the opportunity to say I told you so, but also, has no regrets at all about not playing.
"For us, it was. I can only speak on us and 100% it was right for us. I have no second thoughts and I knew when I made the decision it was the right one and I feel the same way today," Mallory said.
Edwards has waited a long time to get back to action. The much-loved anchor of ISU's offensive line missed all but a few games during the 2019 season due to injuries. By the time he takes the field in August for ISU's opener against Eastern Illinois, Edwards will have played in just three games in the span of 30 months.
"It's the first time spring I've been active out here since 2018 when I got here [from Independence Community College]," Edwards said. "It's nice to get back in the swing of things and get that normal feeling back and be back on-track and moving in the right direction," Edwards said.
As for day one? On a sun-splashed late morning at Memorial Stadium, players got back to basics as they prepare for a month where the Sycamores will practice three times a week.
"We felt when the decision was made to not play in the spring, the goal we had was for everyone to be 100% healthy for spring ball. We've achieved that. No one is going to miss the spring. We also wanted to come out academically strong and we wanted to be physically developed. We've reached all of those goals," Mallory said.
One reminder of the pandemic, or perhaps the light at the end of the tunnel to get out of it, will occur later this week when college-aged kids will become eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana. By law, ISU can't force anyone to get a vaccine, but obviously, it's encouraged to avoid problems.
"They would highly recommend it, but can't really force us into it. We're still going to take precautions, wear masks per NCAA regulations, stay six feet apart and also get tested every month," Moala said.
The football itself in spring ball will start basic. As it always does in the spring. Yet another sign of ISU trying to master the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to be very base early on. We've met with the players and we have everything installed. Today is day one and we're treating it that way," Mallory said.
