There's no blueprint for dealing with tragedy. There's no gameplan, like there is for a football game, to deal with the swirl of emotions that results from untimely death.
Indiana State's football players have been faced with the terrible task of dealing with this scenario in the wake of the deaths of Christian Eubanks, Caleb VanHooser and Jayden Musili on Aug. 21 in a fatal car accident in Riley. Teammates Omarion Dixon and John Moore survived the accident, but remain hospitalized with serious injuries.
ISU players faced the media for the first time on Monday and described what they've been going through and how they've tried to cope with a nightmarish situation.
They've dealt with the tragedy as best they can with the support of one another. From the captains on down, the team provides it's own support system for those who need help coping.
ISU veteran wide receiver Dante Hendrix is one of those captains and he provided a window into some of the things the Sycamores have done to help themselves.
"I think we've done a good job of coming together and just leaning on each other. Right after Coach told us, me and three other guys went to the freshman dorm and just chilled with them for about an hour," Hendrix said. "We knew it hit them really hard and we tried to be there for them and be their older brother."
Hendrix noted that he took the freshmen out for ice cream. All of the captains noted that it's the freshmen that have been hardest hit, given that Eubanks and VanHooser were both first-year players.
For captains like Hendrix and defensive end Kris Reid Jr., the mantle of responsibility is heavy. They and their fellow captains have to be there for their teammates, but they are mourning too.
"It was definitely difficult for all of us, but as older guys, we had to step up and take on a different responsibility. We had to be there for those younger guys, we had to be a helping hand. We're starting to see guys come back and be their selves again," Reid said.
Hendrix admitted that dealing with the tragedy isn't easy.
"I was very shaken up by it. It's obviously very sad, but when you're a captain and a leader? You have to make sure you're there for other people. I've never had to lead in this type of way. It's tough to figure out the right things to do and say. Talking to your supporting cast? You kind of figure it out and how to help a brother out," Hendrix said.
ISU's players noted that returning to football activities has definitely helped. ISU coach Curt Mallory made the decision to resume practices last Tuesday, 48 hours after the accident occurred.
Hendrix called what ISU is going through a "new normal", but also said football has provided an escape from sorrow too.
"When something like this happens, when tragedy hits? One of the best parts of the healing process is getting back out to football. Getting around your teammates, going to workout, so I think being back on the field was a great healing moment," Hendrix said. "Obviously, it was difficult without our brothers, but it was definitely a step in the right direction."
Thursday's season opener against North Alabama at Memorial Stadium will provide another conduit for the players to cope with their loss. It will also serve as a reminder of what has been lost as the team will pay tribute to their fallen teammates in front of what is anticipated to be a sizable crowd.
Mallory said the team will wear memorial patches on their helmets to honor those who perished in the accident.
"We're all ready to roll. We have heavy hearts. We have a purpose as a team, who we're going to represent and who we're going to do this for," ISU guard Jose Vazquez IV said.
• Mallory names starting QB — In a widely anticipated move, Mallory officially announced Gavin Screws as ISU's starting quarterback for Thursday's contest against North Alabama.
Mallory had hinted that Screws might be the guy when he spoke to the Tribune-Star last week. Screws, a junior college transfer by way of FBS Troy, spent spring with the Sycamores and that certainly flattened his learning curve, especially in head-to-head competition with Colorado State transfer Evan Olaes, who did not sign with ISU until May. Cade Chambers, who played briefly in 2021, was also in the mix.
"I think ultimately the experience that Gavin [determined the decision]. Gavin spent two seasons in junior college and he was with spring practices. He was in our system in the spring," Mallory said.
Mallory did say Olaes improved quickly as he played catch-up in preseason camp.
"We don't have access [to Olaes] during the summer, so really, full-time access to him didn't start until Aug. 1. He quickly closed the gap. He was right in the mix. Evan will be a good player as well as Cade will. We feel good about our quarterback situation," Mallory said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.