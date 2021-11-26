Indiana State's men's basketball team finally had a valuable commodity to use this week — time.
Time to rest. Time to assess. Time to practice.
The Sycamores needed all of the above after a crash-course in the ways of new coach Josh Schertz over a six-game, 12-day period. ISU came out of that stretch 3-3, not bad considering the Sycamores dealt with injuries, COVID-19-related absences and a tough schedule.
ISU heads to long-time rival Ball State for a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff knowing a little bit more about themselves and having taken a little bit of a breath.
Even if the uncontrollable hurdles haven't been completely cleared yet.
"We traveled back Monday. Tuesday was a lighter day. We had some illness run through the team, so some guys weren't able to practice," said Schertz, still hoping in vain for a few normal days. Still, any time to spend is better than no time.
"On Thursday, we got a full day on and should again [on Friday]. We should have most everybody tomorrow, except Tyreke [Key] and Quimari [Peterson]," Schertz continued.
Xavier Bledson, who missed all three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational after being quarantined due to a COVID-19 case on the team, is scheduled to return. It's a welcome return too as Bledson knows the Schertz offense better than anyone.
The only player missing will be Quimari Peterson, who had only returned to practice just before he was quarantined for the team's COVID-19 case.
Schertz said the six games ISU played over a short period of time was physically punishing, but revealing.
"When you're early in the season, you have some things that you thought would be good and work for you, don't, and you want to adjust those," Schertz said. "Maybe there's some things you didn't work that you can go to. You want the chance to work on that a bit and tinker. We've been able to dig in and do that to some extent."
Schertz went into some of the things he wants to see ISU improve on.
"We have to be better defensively. We have to be better at absorbing runs and you do that on both ends of the floor. We have to be better off-the-ball [defensively]," Schertz said. "We have to be way more sound on check-outs on the glass. We can't get taller, but we can be more physical. We got out-rebounded significantly by Oklahoma and New Mexico State. We also have to be better on the offensive glass to generate more possessions."
One of the hallmarks of Schertz's spread offense is 3-point shooting. So far, ISU is shooting 32.3% from 3-point range, ranked 213th in the nation.
Schertz said it's on him to find scoring chances for players who can't depend on 3-point shooting alone.
"We have to find ways for guys who aren't shooting well to be guarded, I would say. We need to get [opposing teams] out of sitting in the paint and us spacing the floor. Your spacing is only as good as your shooting and I need to do a better job of putting those guys in positions to weaponize those players," Schertz said.
As far as the Cardinals are concerned, Ball State lost its top four scorers from its 2021 team, the leading returning scorer is guard Luke Bumbalough at 13 points per game.
Head coach James Whitford has changed the Cardinals ways. According to Kenpom, Ball State ranks 51st in the nation in tempo, one of the few teams ahead of the Sycamores — ranked 56th.
"The thing that jumps out is how fast they're playing. Linc Darner [former Purdue player and Green Bay coach] is there as an assistant, you see his fingerprints all over their offense," Schertz said. "We have to be solid in transition defense and guard the ball in space. They pass-and-move to open up gaps to drive. They do a good job of moving the ball."
The game at Worthen Arena is the latest in a difficult early schedule filled with road and neutral site contests. Ball State will be the Sycamores' third true road game and seventh of eight games not played inside Hulman Center.
The trend continues next week when ISU opens MVC play at Loyola before finally hosting a home game against Miami of Ohio on Dec. 4.
