Time was definitely not on the side of the Indiana State men’s basketball team in February.
Ten games in 26 days, a result of a COVID-19-related backlog, made it a frantic second month of the year for the Sycamores. ISU almost literally jumped from one game to another, sometimes with virtually no preparation to speak of.
It’s ironic then that now that the Sycamores have had some time – five days will have elapsed between the regular season finale and Thursday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at 7 p.m. against Illinois State – that their season might be nearly out of time.
As the Sycamores gathered at Harris-Stowe College near downtown St. Louis for Wednesday’s Arch Madness eve practice, they were relieved to get a real day of rest early in the week, but were also ready to get back to work, especially after an 86-66 loss last Saturday against the Redbirds.
“Having a break between games feels nice, it gets you mentally right. I wouldn’t say we’ve had days off. We’ve gone pretty hard the last couple of days,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said. “The last game? It didn’t look like the effort was there. We’re grasping the gameplan and trying to keep everyone accountable.”
The longest break between games since January is certainly helpful for the mind and body. ISU coach Josh Schertz said that there has been inevitable slippage with the team, particularly on the defensive end.
Indeed, ISU (11-19) has been porous in recent games. Illinois State converted 57% in the second half last Saturday at Redbird Arena, but the Redbirds (12-19) were floating near 80% all the way to the last media timeout.
Northern Iowa shot 58.3% overall in an 88-82 ISU loss on Feb. 23, including 69.7% in the second half. Drake converted 54.2% in the second half on Feb. 21. Southern Illinois made 48.2% in the second half on Feb. 19.
“You look at where we were. We were fourth-best defense in the league going into the last games, but we’ve had several in a row where we weren’t good at all. The last time we held a team to less than a point per possession was the home game against Illinois State [on Feb. 12] and we had done it in the previous seven or eight games. You could see regression in basic stuff you would have liked to drill, but didn’t have the chance to drill live,” Schertz said.
ISU has also been unable to weed rampant turnovers that usually come in bunches. It’s a hard ask, maybe too much of an ask, but the Sycamores have to fix all of the above to have any hope of a lengthy stay in St. Louis.
“It’s my favorite time of year. I play my basketball in March and try to get my team to play its best basketball. You can’t go in thinking ‘do or die’ because then you play not to lose instead of playing to win. I’m a big believer in not playing to lose. I want to win and it’s all about execution. If we do? We can get it done tomorrow,” ISU swingman Cam Henry said.
The back-to-back matchup gives the Sycamores a shot at redemption. ISU has rarely put together two poor performances in a row – even if the Sycamores haven’t always won while playing well. ISU needs that trend to hold up when it matters most.
“Saturday proved that when you come out with lack of effort, like I did and some others did, you can get lose by 20 to anybody. That’s a lesson learned. They’re a really good team and we looked past them – even though we’re nowhere near good enough to look past anybody,” Henry said.
Schertz has never coached in a scenario where he’s had to win four games in four days. Advancing as an 8 or 9-seed is the hardest task of all at Arch Madness as the turnaround time to play the No. 1 seed, in this case Northern Iowa, is the shortest as the next game is at noon local time.
“I don’t know if playing four games in four days is any more difficult than playing double overtime at Evansville on a late Thursday, driving home, and then playing Saturday at 1 p.m. This group has shown a resiliency in difficult circumstances and sometimes we’ve played our best with our backs against the wall,” Schertz said.
Schertz also noted that the draw could pit the Sycamores against the two MVC teams they played most recently and that is an advantage in terms of scouting and player memory regarding matchups.
“If we’re able to win Thursday, is the last teams we played are the next teams we played. If we had played Loyola or Bradley, we would have had to refresh. We just played these teams and we have a great grasp. Having played them so close, it’s the freshest thing on our minds,” Schertz said.
The Sycamores have no injuries apart from Tyreke Key, who did some light shooting at Harris-Stowe on Wednesday.
While the team has plenty to fix to have a successful time in St. Louis? The do-or-die nature of tournament basketball get everyone’s juices flowing. After a season in which it seemed the Sycamores could never get into a rhythm based on factors both within and out of its control? The chance to reset and have one last shot seems to be more important than ever to create a positive memory for the 2022 season.
“The first thing that comes to mind for me is that dream you had when you were little about playing in March at the highest level of basketball. I want to put my heart out there every single day,” Neese said.
MVC Tournament
No. 8 Illinois State vs. No. 9 Indiana State
Tipoff — 7 p.m. Thursday at Enterprise Center, St. Louis.
Records – ISU 11-19; Illinois State 12-19.
Broadcasts — TV: MVC TV Network (Bally Sports Indiana/Midwest). Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WZJK-FM (105.5). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Last time out – Illinois State defeated ISU 86-66 in Normal, Ill. last Saturday.
Series — Illinois State leads 66-63. The two teams split the regular season series.
Next – The winner plays Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. (EST) on Friday.
MVC Tournament
(All games at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, all times are EST)
Thursday
Game 1 – No. 8 Illinois State vs. No. 9 Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Game 2 – No. 7 Valparaiso vs. No. 10 Evansville, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3 – No. 1 Northern Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 4 Loyola vs. No. 5 Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5 – No. 2 Missouri State vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – No. 3 Drake vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7 – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8 – Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9 – Championship game, 2 p.m.
