Indiana State was unable to crack Evansville’s Shane Gray as the No. 5 Sycamores fell to the No. 2 Purple Aces, 9-1, to drop into the elimination bracket late Wednesday night.
Indiana State will take on No. 1 Southern Illinois in an elimination game on Thursday evening at Hammons Field. First pitch between the Sycamores and the Salukis is set for 6 p.m. weather permitting.
The Sycamores (26-21-1) surrendered three early runs on an error in the bottom of the first inning and Indiana State was unable to string together the hits needed for a rally against Evansville’s ace. Gray (8-3) went 8.0 innings allowing five hits and one runs in taking the win for the Aces.
Parker Stinson connected on a pair of singles, while Aaron Beck doubled to highlight the Sycamore offense in the game. Joe Kido, Keegan Watson, and Randall Diaz also recorded hits in the loss.
Jack Parisi (4-3) took the loss after going the first 2 2/3 innings allowing four hits and three runs (one earned), while striking out two. Jared Spencer added 2 2/3 innings in relief, while Brennyn Cutts (1 2/3) and Joey Hurth (1) went the rest of the way for the Sycamores. Hurth also pitched against Valparaiso in ISU's play-in game earlier on Wednesday.
Tanner Craig pieced together a three-hit game for Evansville, while Eric Roberts drove in three RBI as the Aces (31-22) took the win to remain in the winner’s bracket. Chase Hug added a solo home run to highlight Evansville’s 10 hits in the contest.
The game ended into the morning hours, Eastern time. ISU had a punishing and long two-game-day on Wednesday.
