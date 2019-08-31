ISU falls short in 24-17 loss at Kansas

Regrets? Indiana State’s football team has a few after its season opener at Kansas on Saturday.
Despite out-gaining the Jayhawks 365-344 in total offense, the Sycamores didn’t get the reward they wanted. The Jayhawks made the biggest plays last to edge the Sycamores 24-17 in front of 32,611 at David Booth Memorial Stadium.
ISU still seeks its first-ever win against a Power Five conference foe. The Sycamores were oh-so-close to pulling it off – and that made the failure to do so irksome.
“We were executing both offensively and defensively. We came in here knowing we could win, but it was self-inflicted wounds,” ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle said.
ISU had two turnovers – both interceptions thrown by Boyle – that proved costly. ISU missed two field goals. ISU was 5 of 14 on third down and Kansas was able to isolate coverage on its final drive to the tune of 68 passing yards in a 75-yard scoring drive. Those were the demerits.
The positives for ISU was Boyle’s 22 of 34, 219-yard passing day. Eleven tackles for loss by ISU’s defense including three each by defensive end Kaleb Brewer and linebacker Clayton Glasco. And an 88-yard rushing day by Titus McCoy, though it turned out bittersweet as McCoy injured his left leg in the third quarter. He was on crutches after the game with his leg immobilized.
The mixed set of data led to predictable mixed feelings in the postgame locker room.
“We know we can keep up with teams. We’re trying to prove out point and gain some respect. We’ve worked so hard for us. To come up short? We have a lot of things to work on, but we know where we stand,” ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said.
The first half epitomized the frustration the Sycamores would feel.
The first mistake was most costly. Boyle was intercepted by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense for a 57-yard interception return on ISU’s first series. Boyle mis-read the coverage on an intended throw to Joe Wildt. Defense had no one to stop him on the sideline for an easy pick-six.
Kansas would not got another play that had a similar high impact, but the Jayhawks didn’t allow the Sycamores to break through either. Or the Sycamores didn’t allow it themselves.
ISU outgained Kansas 163-133 in the first half, but much of the yardage was gained between the 30s as Kansas did a good job keeping ISU away from the red zone. Jerry Nunez missed field goals of 51 and 45 yards to keep the Sycamores off the board.
Kansas scored its only offensive points of the first half when it ran a no-huddle offense to string together four straight plays of 10 yards or more. ISU’s defense stiffened in the red zone, however, and Kansas had to settle for a field goal and 10-0 lead.
The most frustrating moment of the first half occurred on ISU’s last drive. With 1:47 left, ISU ran a crisp two-minute drill, featuring a 21-yard diving catch by Rontrez Morgan. ISU had five plays inside the Kansas 10, helped in part by a Jayhawks pass interference call, but couldn’t get in the end zone.
On 2nd-and-goal with under 10 seconds left, it appeared ISU had what it wanted when Dante Hendrix made a one-handed catch on a fade route. Initially ruled out of bounds, on review, blown up by the stadium video board for all to see, it appeared the Hendrix had one foot down in the corner of the end zone, but the officials did not overturn the call on the field. ISU had to settle for a 10-3 halftime deficit.
“They have different angles than the one they show [on the field]. Maybe the angle they showed wasn’t what [the stadium] saw?” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The pattern of what if’s repeated itself in the third quarter. A 42-yard catch by Dante Jones helped ISU set up inside the Kansas 20, but Boyle was intercepted again. This time, safety Jeremiah McCullough would pick off Boyle in the ISU end zone.
Kansas made the most of it. Three pass plays that ate up 71 yards of yardage helped the Jayhawks reach the ISU 10. Tight end James Sosinski scored a 10-yard touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 16-3 to give Kansas the start to the second half the Sycamores were hoping to get.
“On a personal front? I had two turnovers. I can’t be careless with the ball like that,” said Boyle on his interceptions, both of which he deemed as missed coverages on his part.
Then it got worse for ISU. On a running play that didn’t count due to a holding penalty, McCoy suffered his injury. McCoy couldn’t put any weight on his leg, though he eschewed the cart ride and rode shotgun in the cart with his stricken leg up, giving a thumbs up to his teammates along the way.
ISU was properly inspired. One drive after McCoy’s injury, ISU mounted a 14-play, 77-yard scoring drive, but had to convert a 4th-and-7 to do it. On that fourth down play, Boyle found Dante Jones II over the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.
“It was just me running the route and Ryan pitching it. It was a beautiful ball and it was just easy for me to just step under it,” Jones said.
Down 16-10, ISU needed a defensive play and got it with 4:24 left. Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley was pressured from his own 9-yard line by several Sycamores, led by Brewer. Stanley lost the ball as he was hit and Moala recovered the loose ball in the end zone for an ISU touchdown.
“My teammates made me look good. It was a great play call from the coaches. Kaleb Brewer got there first, a couple of guys overran the ball and I got lucky [to recover the ball],” Moala said.
ISU had a one-point lead. All it had to do it was hold on, but the Sycamores could do it.
Kansas, conservative offensively for much of the game, was able to get its wide receivers isolated in single-coverage. A 26-yard catch by Daylon Charlot put the Jayhawks in ISU territory. A key catch was an 11-yard grab by Andrew Parchment on third down.
One play later, the Jayhawks delivered the dagger. Charlot was able to out-leap ISU cornerback Mekhi Ware in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:20 left to take a 24-17 lead.
“Towards the end of the game? They made some plays and give them credit for that,” Mallory said. “We made them earn things, defensively, and I thought played pretty stout defense throughout, but they made some good plays.”
ISU could not get a first down to save itself when it got the ball back and a tough loss was sealed.
Making it tougher? Besides McCoy, wide receivers Hendrix and Morgan were both of the game late with their own injuries.
“With this happening today? We have to take it as a learning experience and do things in practice to make sure it doesn’t happen in the next game,” Jones said.
ISU opens its home season – and a three-game homestand – next Saturday at Dayton visits at 1 p.m.
