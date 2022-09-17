Indiana State started with so much promise against Montana on Saturday.
Montana’s vaunted defense? One that had allowed just seven points in two games going into the game? It was being exposed by an inspired ISU running attack. Quarterback Gavin Screws was playing within himself and was in a rhythm.
ISU’s defense? It brought heat on Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson.
The only early blemish was an early ISU fumble that Montana converted into a touchdown. Apart from that? The Sycamores gave fans encouraging signs.
Unfortunately, it was just a mirage.
Montana tightened its defense against the run, ISU’s pressure dissipated against Johnson, and FCS No. 3 Montana feasted by the second half.
Adding insult to injury? ISU also suffered some key injuries on both sides of the ball.
It all added up to a 49-14 loss to the Grizzlies in front of 5,929 at Memorial Stadium.
There wasn’t one thing that ISU coach Curt Mallory thought led to ISU’s inability to maintain its steam. There’s a lot of cooks in the stew.
ISU had 132 of its 219 yards of total offense in the first quarter. Dinka, who rushed for 87 yards, had 88 at the end of the first quarter, a telling sign of where ISU’s offense went. So was ISU’s 5-for-18 conversion rate on third down.
“We have to make better decisions. We had some drops today. We have to make better throws. We have to protect better. It’s not just one person and it’s not one position,” said Mallory, referring to the offense.
ISU’s players recognized that while they showed promise, that alone isn’t enough against quality competition the Grizzlies represent.
“We have to stay together. We knew those guys were a good team, but we feel we can play with anybody. Starting strong wasn’t a surprise, but we have to keep it going,” ISU cornerback Johnathan Edwards said.
ISU stopped Montana on its first series, but a turnover proved costly on ISU’s second series. On 3rd-and-8, Montana brought the house on a blitz and Screws was overwhelmed. Hit by Montana linebacker Patrick O’Connell, Screws fumbled. Montana defensive end Kale Edwards scooped up the loose ball and went 20 yards for a touchdown.
The afterglow from the defensive score didn’t last long. After a good Dakota Caton kick return put the ball at the ISU 46, Dinka raced through a gaping hole on the right side and got to the edge. The speedy Dinka won the foot race to the end zone as his 54-yard touchdown immediately evened the score.
It took a trick play to put Montana back on top. A 27-yard halfback pass by Montana’s Junior Bergen to Malik Flowers unsettled ISU’s defense as Montana led 14-7 with 8:13 left in the first quarter.
Still, ISU didn’t flinch. A long series ended with a missed field goal, but ISU forced Montana to punt on its next series and ISU was able to keep the ball for a sustained, but fruitless, second-quarter series.
Then? ISU seemed to wear down on both sides of the ball.
Montana (3-0) made an adjustment as it spread its defense out to take the outside away from Dinka. ISU also lost running back Tee Hodge in the first quarter, taking away ISU’s running depth. Mallory said after the game that he didn’t think Hodge’s injury was serious.
Screws, who completed 8 of his first 9 passes, was forced into deeper throws, and he wasn’t on-target the further he had to throw downfield.
“It was promising at the beginning, but it’s how you finish the game,” Screws said.
ISU’s defensive pressure on Johnson also dissipated and he began to pick the Sycamores apart. He completed 4 of 5 passes on an 89-yard scoring drive capped by an 18-yard TD catch by tight end Cole Grossman. ISU trailed 21-7 at the half.
Montana was decisive in taking the game out of ISU’s hands to start the second half. Johnson was 3-for-3, including two 20-yard completions, as a 7-yard TD catch by Keelan White put ISU down 28-7 with 12:50 left in the third quarter.
“When we get into critical situations, we have to execute it. Give them credit, they did,” Mallory said.
Mallory also added this thought.
“Until our offense gets going, and it will, our defense has to keep us in game. Simply today? They didn’t,” Mallory said.
The air seemed truly out of ISU’s balloon after the Grizzlies went up 28. ISU went three-and-out on its next two series as Screws threw incomplete on his first four second-half attempts and ISU could not re-produce their running magic from the first quarter.
Montana upped the ante to 35-7 on a 1-yard Johnson keeper with 9:43 left in the third quarter and the Sycamores were effectively out of it.
“One of the biggest takeaways of today is we can have a score, then have us go three-and-out and expect them [the defense] to do what they’re supposed to do,” Screws said. “I think a lot of what happened with the defense today was our fault for not keeping them off the field.”
Adding to the pain? Two plays before Johnson’s touchdown run, ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown took a shot to the chin while making a goal line stop. ISU’s best defensive player left the game and did not return.
ISU (1-2) tacked on another touchdown with 8:33 left in the game when Maddix Blackwell forced a fumble that was recovered by Lucas Hunter for a 15-yard fumble return, but the second half provided little else for ISU to hang its hat on.
“We couldn’t keep the consistency going, but I think the bye week will help us straighten that out,” Dinka said.
The Sycamores are off next week. ISU next plays at Northern Iowa on Oct. 1 to open Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.