ISU extends Clinkscales to 2025

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has unfinished business for athletics — and now he has time to works towards his goals and that of the university.
ISU announced Wednesday that Clinkscales received a two-year contract extension that will extend his tenure through June 2025. ISU has an option to extend Clinkscales' contract two years beyond 2025 if it wants to.
"When I took this job, my then-boss and mentor Debbie Yow [then athletic director at North Carolina State] told me that you want to leave a place in a better place than you got it. [ISU] was in a solid place, but I wanted to make it better. This gives me an opportunity to continue to do that and go forward. I have some unfinished business to take care of," Clinkscales told the Tribune-Star on Wednesday.
Coaches regularly tout contract extensions as necessary for their own security and for their ability to recruit ... it doesn't hurt their bottom line either ... but what does it mean for an athletic director to get an extension?
"I think for the coaches, it means an awful lot. I brought most of the coaches on-staff. I think it means a lot for the athletic department in general to provide stability. I think people know what I expect. We have a culture we've established that we're all in this together and going in the right direction," Clinkscales said.
Clinkscales came to ISU in 2016, replacing Ron Prettyman. The Sycamores posted a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference All-Sports Trophy race in 2021, ISU's best since 2014.
As Clinkscales mentioned, most of the ISU head coaches were hired since he became athletic director. Only baseball coach Mitch Hannahs, women's golf coach Greg Towne and track and field coach Angie Martin were head coaches before Clinkscales came to Terre Haute.
Clinkscales started the annual Tried & True gala honoring longtime donors. He is a member of the Division I NCAA Baseball Selection Committee for the postseason tournament.
"We are happy to enter into this new contract extension with AD Clinkscales," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in an ISU press release. "AD Clinkscales has brought a renewed level of expectation and energy to our Sycamore Athletics programs. As the Be So Bold campaign rolls out, we are looking forward to working together to grow support for our student-athletes and coaches."
So what unfinished business does Clinkscales have?
"We have the Be So Bold campaign and athletics is a pillar in that in that we secure funding for athletics in a big way going forward, especially with all of the changes and challenges that athletics is going through at this point and time," Clinkscales said.
"I've always wanted to win an All-Missouri Valley Conference Sports Cup. I believe we finished as high as third and the goal is to win it. That shows the athletic department has raised the bar. It would be a great accomplishment for the university and athletic department," Clinkscales continued.
