ISU excited to honor Gibson family and inaugurate new award

Indiana State's athletic department is always looking for creative ways to fuel interest and to keep donor interest in athletics growing.
So in 2021, ISU decided that one way it could do all of the above was to honor those who have been loyal contributors to the Sycamores' athletic mission all along.
On Friday, ISU will host the Tried & True Athletic Gala at Hulman Center, hosted by First Financial Bank. The gala was serve as the launching point for the new Max & Jackie Gibson Award, the first honorees being Max and Jackie Gibson themselves.
"People have been so supportive. The response has been outstanding," ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said.
The genesis of the award and the event came from a desire to do a bit more than has been done in the past to launch the new athletic season.
"Since I've been here, we've been trying to create an atmosphere of philanthropy and to be able to cultivate and grow that. We've had so many people give to the athletic department through gift-in-kind, their time or their money, but we haven't had a chance to thank them from the athletic department standpoint," Clinkscales explained.
"We've had a few athletic kickoffs and those didn't go over so well. Our senior staff got together to decide what to do continue to create that culture of philanthropy, thank our donors and also get people excited about Sycamore athletics coming into the year. Angie Lansing [Senior Women's Administrator] suggested we should honor those who have done a lot for us. That was a great idea," Clinkscales said.
The Gibson family name is most obviously associated with ISU via the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course and the Gibson Track and Field Complex, but the family has long been associated with giving to ISU athletics.
"What better people than to start with the Gibsons?" Clinkscales said. "Because of COVID, I wasn't able to tell them about it in-person, but Greg [Gibson] did and they were touched and very excited, not necessarily to be recognized, but that we were able to name the award after them."
Greg Gibson, the son of Max and Jackie, carries on the Gibson family interest in the Sycamores, one that stretches back to when Max graduated from ISU in 1962.
“Indiana State University is a part of the fabric of our community and ISU Athletics provides a real connection between the University and the people of Terre Haute and Vigo County. My Mom and Dad have been believers and supporters of ISU Athletics for over forty years,” said Greg Gibson in a May press release.
“Their dedication to ISU’s sports teams comes not only from the fact that my Dad is an ISU alum, but mostly from their understanding that the ISU Athletic Department and its history are part of our community’s legacy. Many great athletes have competed for ISU and their efforts have fostered pride and excitement in the Wabash Valley. While being recognized with this honor means so much to my parents, the pride and excitement that ISU athletes bring to our community is what drives them to continue to do more.”
While the deadline has passed to attend the Gala, Clinkscales said the response to it has met his own goals and that he looks forward to it being a part of athletic calendar for years to come.
"Everybody's asking for money and we've had so much support since I've been here. This is just a recognition of what a lot of people do in the community. We're going to honor someone next year who might have done more gift-in-kind, but there are people who have significantly impacted the betterment of student-athletes over the years and we're going to continue to honor them each year," Clinkscales said.
