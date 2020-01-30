ISU, Evansville seeking first MVC women's win Friday

If the Indiana State women's basketball team is going to halt its losing skid — currently 16 games in a row — its best chance would seem to be Friday when Evansville comes to Hulman Center.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Both teams are 0-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference, with ISU 2-18 overall and Evansville 3-16.
The Purple Aces finished last in the 10-team MVC last season with a 2-16 league mark. But one of their two victories was a 59-56 decision at Indiana State on March 1.
The 2019-20 Aces are trying to stop a nine-game losing streak of their own. On Sunday, they lost at home to Missouri State by an 81-55 score. Two days before that, Missouri State won at ISU 76-55.
Leading scorers for Evansville, coached by Matt Ruffing, are 6-foot-1 freshman guard/forward Abby Feit at 14.4 points per game and 5-7 junior guard Lola Bracy at 13.3 ppg. Feit also tops the Aces in rebounds at 8.5 per outing.
For the Sycamores, their top offensive threats are 6-1 junior forward Jamyra McChristine (9.9 ppg) and 5-8 freshman guard Del'Janae Williams (8.2 ppg). She also grabs 6.0 boards per contest.
ISU owns a 37-18 advantage in the all-time series against the Aces, including a 20-7 mark in Hulman Center.
Friday's contest also is the Sara Compton Teacher Appreciation game for Indiana State. Compton was a high school teacher of ISU coach Vicki Hall’s and she will be honored alongside every 2019 Vigo County Teacher of the Year.
The Sycamores will have Sunday off this weekend, which is a rarity for the MVC part of the season.
