April hasn't been kind to the Indiana State softball team.
After starting the season 16-10 in February and March, the Sycamores have lost eight of their 11 games played in April.
Few of the losses have been blowouts and so it was again at Price Field on Saturday as the Sycamores fell to Drake 5-3. It was a game characterized by the chances ISU didn't take.
"They had a couple chances and got key hits at the right time. We had the bases loaded in the third with one out and didn't come through. We had the bases loaded in the seventh and didn't come through with the right people at the plate. We didn't get the clutch hit and that's the difference," ISU coach Mike Perniciaro said.
The weekend series against Drake, the two teams split a doubleheader on Friday, represented a chance for ISU to make a move in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. However, the Sycamores — who trailed Drake by 1 1/2 games in conference play entering the weekend — couldn't get the hits when they needed them.
The Sycamores stranded eight runners and Drake pitchers struck out eight ISU batters.
"At Missouri State [in the prior weekend series] we had the same opportunities to get that hit and win the ballgame. You don't want to put pressure on. You don't want to freak them out or anything, but at the same time, they have to come through in those situations. That's the difference in Valley play. Every team is good and comparable. It's a matter of getting the hit at the right time," Perniciaro said.
The game started well for the Sycamores. After a Bella Peterson double, Olivia Henning hit her fifth home run of the season, one that just caught crept over the left field wall to put ISU up 2-0.
ISU pitcher Lexi Benko, who nearly pitched a no-hitter on Friday against the Bulldogs in ISU's series-opening 4-3 victory, didn't quite have the same lockdown stuff this time. Addie Lightner led off the Drake second with a single, followed by Libby Ryan reaching via a fielder's choice. With two outs, MaKayala Rice drove in Ryan with a double to make it 2-1.
The Bulldogs (14-21, 8-6) tied the game in fourth as Carey Koenig singled and scored on a RBI single by Skylar Rigby. Drake moved in front 3-2 in the fifth when Macy Johnson hit a home run off the scoreboard in right field.
To that point, ISU had put runners in scoring position in the second and third inning without scoring. The third inning stung the most. ISU loaded the bases with one out, but Drake reliever Mackenzie Hupke got two strikeouts afterwards to stymie the Sycamores.
In the fifth inning, ISU did come through, with some Drake help. Peterson singled as Drake second baseman Haylee Lehman was late to get the ball out of her glove on a groundout. Two batters later, Cassie Thomerson hit a fly ball to right that Drake right fielder Emily Valtman dropped. That allowed Peterson to score the tying run to make it 3-all.
For ISU, though, it was a brief oasis. Koenig and Rice singled off of Benko to start the sixth. A sacrifice fly by Rigby and a RBI double off the left field wall by Paige Bedsworth gave Drake a 5-3 advantage.
ISU had its chance in the seventh. The Sycamores loaded the bases with two outs, but Amanda Guercio struck out to end the ISU threat.
ISU next hosts Evansville in a Wednesday doubleheader, one of just five home games the Sycamores have left.
"Conference season is a grind. You get peaks and valleys. We have every opportunity to get two W's on Wednesday. We have to learn from this and say, 'Hey, we need to get a hit'. It's about playing well in the moment," Perniciaro said.
DRAKE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Valtman rf 4-0-1-0, Johnson cf 4-1-1-1, Taylor dp 2-0-0-0, Hupke p 3-0-0-0, Lightner 1b 4-0-1-0, Ryan ss 3-1-0-0, Koenig 3b 3-2-2-0, Rice lf 3-1-2-1, Rigby c 1-0-1-2, Bedsworth p-dp 2-0-1-1, Lehman 2b-pr 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-5-9-5.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Patton cf 4-0-1-0, Peterson rf 3-2-3-0, Henning 1b 4-1-2-2, Thomerson ss 2-0-0-0, Guercio dp 4-0-0-0, Siwek 3b 3-0-1-0, Tokarek c 2-0-0-0, Henning lf 2-0-0-0, Barrett ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Chipps 2b 2-0-0-0, Shade ph 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-3-7-2.
Drake=010=112=0=—=5
Indiana State=200=010=0=—=3
E — Valtman. LOB — DU 5, ISU 8. 2B - Rice, Bedsworth; Peterson 2. HR — Johnson; Henning. S — Tokarek. SF —Rigby. SB — Ryan.
Drake=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Bedsworth=2=4=2=2=0=2
Hupke (W, 2-5)=5=3=1=0=2=6
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Benko (L, 10-10)=5 1/3=8=5=5=1=0
Griffin=1 2/3=1=0=0=0=1
HBP — by Hupke (Thomerson). T — 2:20. A — 65.
Next — ISU (19-20, 6-9) hosts Evansville on Wednesday. Drake (14-21, 8-6) hosts Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
